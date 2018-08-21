Kevin Hart Blasts Donald Trump At VMAs With Lewd Dig

Music show turns political with several key moments that bite back against administration.

Kevin Hart blasted Donald Trump with a lewd dig while presenting alongside Tiffany Haddish on MTV VMAs by telling the audience in attendance that they were “allowed to kneel” during the broadcast.

Hart’s comment referenced how NFL players have been kneeling out of protest during the national anthem.

“This game you’re allowed to kneel,” Hart said while presenting with Haddish, as reported by Fox News. Hart then blasted Trump by stating, “you can do whatever you want, there are no old white men to stop you.”

He didn’t stop there, Hart also noted that the VMAs were like “a typical day at the White House.”

“Beef’s pop off, bad language, people run to the bathroom and send out crazy tweets,” Hart said. “It’s basically like a typical day at the White House. In your face Trump, suck it.”

Hart’s political turn came after being slammed by fellow comedian Kathy Griffin for not using his platform to be political enough back in June of this year.

As USA Today reported, Griffin slammed Hart for going easy on Trump.

“I do feel like this is such an anxiety-ridden time for everyone that there is a thirst for all kinds of comedy,” Griffin told USA Today.“And look, if you want to not hear about Trump at all, go see Kevin Hart. He doesn’t even mention Trump. I personally think that’s a pu**y move because he’s a black man. But I guess he’s selling more tickets than I ever will,” she added.

Griffin took on the Trump administration in 2017 by posting a graphic photo of herself holding a decapitated head that resembled the president.

Hart’s outburst was one of several political moments during the Monday night award show, which took on several topics directed at the Trump administration.

Rapper Logic, who has made it a point of making dramatic statements on the VMA stage before, donned a shirt that read “F**k the wall” while singing his song “One Day” alongside Ryan Tedder.

Logic was joined on stage by immigrant leaders, parents, and children, all wearing t-shirts that said, “we are all human beings.”

Logic’s performance protested the Trump administration’s family separation and detention policy. The performance showed families being separated on stage by a human wall.

At the end of the tune, when the wall “fell,” both the children and their parents were reunited.

The 33rd annual MTV Video Music Awards were held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.