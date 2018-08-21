Iggy Azalea Shows Off Major Cleavage And Sexy Leather Outfit At The 2018 MTV VMA Awards

Iggy Azalea looked glamorous last night at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The 28-year-old rapper showed off her breast implants in a tight leather outfit that pushed up her cleavage, writes The Daily Mail.

She wore a corset-style black leather top and a black, white, and pink geometric-patterned skirt that highlighted her trim waist. Her legs also drew the eye covered to mid-thigh with studded, pointed-toe, black-leather boots. The “Kream” singer accessorized the outfit with large, gold cross earrings and several rings. Her makeup was matte and contoured and her shoulder-length blonde hair was kept slightly wavy with a wet look.

Last week, Azalea confirmed that she was newly single after breaking up with NFL star DeAndre Hopkins, which came just one day after publicly announcing that they were dating during an interview with Y100 Miami. She announced the breakup last Wednesday in a tweet, writing “I’m single. I have come to the conclusion I am going to be alone forever. I am completely fine with that. I have a routine now. I watch movies alone in the shower n sh*t … its nice” alongside a shrugging and blushing emoji.

Hopkins also announced that he was single in a tweet, saying “Y’all know I can care less about social media, but ya boi is SINGLE!!” (sic).” The tweet has since been removed.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

In response to the news that Azalea was single, Hollywood Life reported that “Kream” collaborator Tyga is “relieved,” as the breakup leads him to believe he may get another shot at moving out of the friend zone with Azalea.

“Tyga is relieved Iggy is still single and on the market. He thinks she is sexy and still wants to shoot his shot with her. When Tyga heard the news about Iggy and DeAndre Hopkins hooking up, Tyga was extremely disappointed. Iggy has always refused to take Tyga seriously and make him her man, so it really stung when he found out she’d let another dude cuff her,” a source told Hollywood Life.

“As soon as Tyga read her tweet about being single he hit her up and let her know that he’s ready and waiting for her if she decides she wants to make him her man,” the source added.

Unfortunately, Tyga may not get too lucky. Back in July, Azalea responded to rumors that she was dating Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend by calling the speculation “laughable,” reports In Touch Weekly. She also commented that she would “like to find a person [whose] not in the music industry.”