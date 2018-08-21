Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Honeymoon Destination Is One Of Most ‘Guarded Secrets’ Months After Wedding

It's been three months since the royal wedding, but people still don't know Meghan and Harry's honeymoon destination.

Royal fans would love to know where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went to on their honeymoon. But that information has still been kept under wraps, a great feat considering that tons of people want to know. Plus, it’s already been three months since the royal wedding.

So how did the royal couple keep things under wraps? Well, it all started with simply not telling anyone their plans. A source said that the only people that knew the couple’s honeymoon destination was the queen and Prince William, detailed Express. And even now, just a “few” family members found out. Senior members of the household staff, for example, still don’t know as “they were completely frozen out of all plans and preparations.”

It was probably a good idea to be so secretive, because it ensured that the happy couple could enjoy a peaceful honeymoon. Royal protection officers helped provide security, as the source described the honeymoon as a”watertight” operation.

“It is has been one of the most tightly guarded secrets in the Palace for years and is mainly due to the fact that news of them dating was leaked.”

At one point, it was believed that the two would have a “mini-moon” in Ireland, but that plan was likely not realized.

And right now, Meghan’s whereabouts is equally mysterious. Reports suggested that the duchess was flying via Air Canada, and that Kensington Palace requested “that no one takes Meghan’s picture or approaches her on the flight,” according to Elle. At the same time, Town & Country debunked the reports, saying that she isn’t headed to Canada after all.

It turns out that the initial report published by popular blog Royal Central was based on an anonymous source “with no further confirmation.”

But for fans who are missing seeing their favorite couple, it’s just a matter of time. On August 29, Meghan and Harry will attend a gala and performance of Hamilton. The gala will raise funds to support “children and young people affected by HIV.”

Also on September 4, the couple will be at the Well Child Awards. A couple of days later on September 6, they will attend the 100 Days to Peace gala. The Well Child Awards “celebrates the inspirational qualities of the UK’s seriously ill children and young people.” Winning titles include “Inspirational Child,” “Inspirational Young Person,” and “Most Caring Child or Young Person.” There will be nine awards given away in these categories, which award kids as young as 4 and as old as 18.