‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: The Wedding Chaos Begins In Salem

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, August 21, reveal that John and Marlena’s wedding chaos is about to start.

According to a recent report by Soaps, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) are set to get married yet again, and this time it is going to be complete chaos.

On Tuesday, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as John and Marlena have their bachelor and bachelorette parties. John will have an incident at his party that threatens to derail the entire wedding.

In a recent extended preview for what’s to come on the NBC soap opera, there is a clip of John’s son, Paul Narita (Christopher Sean), throwing a baseball with his father, and hitting him hard in the face with the ball. John will have a nasty looking black eye, and that could be the incident in question.

However, more spoilers from Tuesday reveal that Susan Banks, who is now being played by actress Stacy Haiduk, will shockingly show up on the doorstep of Will Horton (Chandler Massey) to ask for his forgiveness, which may also jeopardize the wedding.

As many Days of Our Lives fans will remember, after Dr. Rolf (William Utay) brought Will back to life with his serum, he had no memory of who he was or his life before. Susan took him into her home and convinced him that he was her son, EJ DiMera, and kept him away from his real friends and family back in Salem.

Let's get this week-long wedding party started! #DAYS

Now it seems that Susan will be looking for forgiveness for the entire situation, if she is in fact really Susan. Some Days of Our Lives fans are suspecting that the person could actually be Kristen DiMera in disguise and that she has returned to Salem after being presumed dead by many in order to cause chaos at John and Marlena’s wedding.

Daytime Royalty reveals that Marlena will have two surprise guests show up at her bachelorette party, and they could be anyone. In fact, Susan/Kristen could be one of the guests. The other may be Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) or Belle Black-Brady (Martha Madison).

It seems that during the bachelorette party, Marlena’s matron of honor, Kayla Brady-Johnson (Mary Beth Evans), will get a tarot card reading that will leave her feeling uneasy. Perhaps she’ll get a reading that will claim her relationship with husband Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) is in jeopardy because of the lies she’s been telling.

