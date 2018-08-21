Kylie Jenner Is ‘Upset’ By Nicki Minaj’s Claims About Her Boosting Travis Scott’s Album Sales, Per ‘HL’

Kylie Jenner is reportedly not happy about Nicki Minaj’s claims involving Travis Scott’s album sales.

According to an August 20 report by Hollywood Life, Nicki Minaj took to social media on Sunday night to speak out about Travis Scott having the No. 1 album over her own. The rapper then claimed that the reason Scott’s album was doing better than hers is because of his relationship with Kylie Jenner, and their daughter, Stormi Webster.

“I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans,” Minaj wrote over the weekend.

Now, sources are claiming that Kylie Jenner is upset by Nicki Minaj’s comments, and that her posting about Travis Scott’s tour and their daughter was out of love and happiness, not to boost album sales.

“When Kylie posted about how her and Stormi are ready for the tour that was out of pure happiness. It had nothing to do with trying to boost his sales. Kylie’s extremely upset that Travis’ success is getting questioned because of her but Travis has told her not to give it a second thought. He’s living his best life and not letting any of this drama get to him.”

In addition, the source told the outlet that Kylie Jenner is so proud of her baby daddy for his new album, Astroworld. The insider goes on to reveal that Jenner loves all of Travis Scott’s new songs so much that she can’t even pick her favorite, and that she was thrilled when he asked her to come on tour with him so that they could keep their family together as he traveled the world.

“Kylie is so incredibly proud of Travis and this album. She loves every song so much she can’t really pick a favorite. And she’s over the top excited that he’s invited her on tour.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were supposed to sit directly behind Nicki Minaj at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night. However, TMZ reports that after Nicki’s comments, Kylie and Travis were moved to the other side of the room next to Cardi B. for the event, seemingly in order to prevent any unnecessary drama.