‘Vikings’ Season 6: Ragnar’s Return Is Speculated After Image Posted To Instagram Shows The Actor In Ireland

An image of a fan with Travis Fimmel leads to speculation that the actor is in Ireland and filming for Season 6 of 'Vikings.'

By far the greatest love story in History Channel’s Vikings — if you ask the fans — if that between the shield-maiden, Lagertha, and King Ragnar Lothbrok. Their fate was doomed in Season 4 of the hit historical drama series when Ragnar followed in the footsteps of his saga and was captured by King Aelle. However, could a reunion be in the cards in Season 6 of Vikings?

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers from Season 4 of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this season.

Season 4 of History Channel’s Vikings was a devastating one for fans of the show’s lead, Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel). He was captured by King Aelle (Ivan Kaye) and met his fate at the bottom of a snake pit. While this seems like a fairly concrete way in which the character died, a new image on Instagram suggests that Ragnar might make a return in Season 6 of Vikings.

As the Express points out, a Vikings fan posted an image of himself with Travis Fimmel to their Instagram account recently. It appears that this image was captured in Ireland, which is the location where episodes of Vikings are filmed. Currently, Season 6 of the hit show is in production there, so fans are now speculating that Travis Fimmel has returned there in order to film scenes for Season 6. The person pictured with Travis Fimmel has also posted other images from what appears to be on set of Vikings.

“The man himself #RagnarLothbrok #TravisFimmel #TheVikings #@historyvikings @travisfimmelofficial,” read the caption.

So what does this mean in relation to Ragnar returning in Season 6 of Vikings?

There are several explanations in regard to the image. Travis Fimmel could be in Ireland filming another series or movie, as Ireland is not only home to the production of Vikings, but many other shows and movies. In addition, the actor could also be there on vacation, or to visit friends he made while on the set of Vikings. Also, considering there is no indication as to when the photo was taken, this could also be an older image of the star from his time on set.

However, there is also the potential that Travis Fimmel has returned to Ireland in order to film additional scenes for Vikings. While it doesn’t seem likely that the character will make a permanent return to Vikings, it could be an indication that he is filming scenes that pertain to another character. In particular, they could be flashback or dream sequences.

This suggestion is a worrying notion as quite often in TV series when dead characters return it is because another character is dying and remembering them. Considering the Norse mythology that sees Vikings believe they will go to Valhalla after death, this ties in nicely with Ragnar being present to welcome a fallen loved one to Valhalla.

If that is the case, who could he be welcoming?

Considering the age of Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) now, and the fact she has had Kattegat taken from her by Ragnar’s son, Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh), many fans are speculating that Ragnar will appear to Lagertha as she dies and is welcomed into Valhalla.

However, viewers will just have to wait until Season 6 of Vikings to find out if Travis Fimmel really will be making a return as Ragnar Lothbrok or not.

Season 5 of Vikings will return to History Channel on Friday, November 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.