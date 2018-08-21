‘Game Of Thrones’: Viserion’s Scream Is Made Up Of Jackhammers, Blow Torches, And The Screams Of Drunken Fans

To create a roar that contained 'the tortured screams of the dead army,' the show's sound designer had to get creative.

It was revealed in the Season 7 finale episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones that the Night King had resurrected the dead dragon, Viserion. Fans watched on in fascinated horror as the newly-risen ice dragon rose into the air with the Night King perched on his back and let out a chilling roar. The dragon then spewed out a jet of blue fire that was strong enough to bring down the Wall. Previously, this wall was considered impenetrable.

Now, it has been revealed that that piercing scream issued by Viserion was actually the result of jackhammers, blowtorches, and some very drunk Game of Thrones fans.

Recently, the Game of Thrones sound designer, Paula Fairfield, was interviewed by Vanity Fair about how Viserion’s screaming roar was developed for the Season 7 finale. in a startling revelation, Fairfield revealed that, among other things, she used screams from drunken fans to create the unique sound.

Fairfield asked mega Game of Thrones fans Samantha Adolfo, Morgan Drase, Dustin Drase, Amelia Chambers, and Sean Loftus to “get a little drunk, and then scream as if you’re being tortured.”

These fans are regulars at a bar called the Burlington, where regular screenings of Game of Thrones episodes draw in big, and boisterous, crowds. In fact, one YouTube clip of the group at the Burlington Bar viewing the Game of Thrones episode in which Oberyn Martell died, went viral.

So, this group is familiar with being vocal about the show. As a result, Fairfield wanted to include their recorded screams in an effort to make Viserion sound like his roar contained “the tortured screams of the dead army.”

Fairfield didn’t reveal to the group just what their screaming role would be and there was some speculation. However, the group actually seemed to have no idea what their voices would be used for. In fact, the identity was finally revealed to the Game of Thrones fans after their viewed the Season 7 finale episode.

“I had assumed we would be melting small folk or tortured small folk or small folk on fire… you get the idea,” Morgan Drase told Vanity Fair. “When the episode was over, I was confused because there were no small folk in the final scene. Paula told me we were the dragon, and I lost it and just started texting my bandmates.”

HBO

While it was revealed to Vanity Fair that Fairfield wanted her crowd a little drunk in order to release some primal screams, according to Gizmodo, there was a fluid amount of alcohol. And, when one of the Viserion screamers was interviewed at the recent Con of Thrones in Dallas, Texas, they were much more specific about the quantity of alcohol.

“We just, like, took an evening, drank a f*ck-ton of gin and screamed our hearts out, and sent ’em off. And then [Fairfield] came and watched the finale with us, she never told us what it was for. And then when it was all over, she leaned over and was like, ‘You guys are the ice dragon.'”

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO in the first half of 2019.