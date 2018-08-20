‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Sneak Peek: Does Kelly Dodd Have A New Boyfriend?

Kelly Dodd meets with a young mystery man on tonight's episode.

Kelly Dodd will be seen getting to know a new man on tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Months after announcing her divorce from husband Michael Dodd, who fans have seen on the show for the past couple of years, Kelly is ready to get back into the saddle, and when she does, she seems to find someone who can finally set her straight.

“I need somebody like you in my life,” Kelly admits in a sneak peek at the upcoming episode.

After telling her potential beau that she can be difficult at times, he makes it clear that he isn’t afraid of a challenge and wouldn’t hesitate to put her in her place if need be. He then points out that Kelly is going to have to “take it down a notch” if she intends to make a relationship out of their new romance.

According to Kelly’s date, he believes she could be in jeopardy of spending the rest of her life alone if she doesn’t learn to chill out at certain times. That said, Kelly isn’t convinced that she will have a hard time finding someone to love and accept her.

“The milk man and I have our own thing,” Kelly later says in a cast confessional. “He’s young, nice, I mean, I’m all about the thrills right now, I’m not about the bills. So, it’s just fun for right now.”

While Kelly seemed to be having a fun time with the younger man, she doesn’t appear to be dating him at the moment. Instead, in recent social media photos, the reality star and mother of one appears to be focused on spending time with her daughter, Jolie, and her girlfriends, including co-star Shannon Beador.

As fans may have noticed, Kelly and Shannon have grown extremely close to one another in the months since announcing their divorces and have bonded over their heartache.

Kelly Dodd announced her divorce from Michael Dodd in September of last year with a statement to the Daily Mail.

“Our marriage is over, I’m out of there! We’ve have problems for years and I’ve had enough, I’m done with our marriage,” she said at the time. “It’s just a case where two people can’t get along. It’s best if we went our separate ways and concentrate on our daughter.”

To see more of Kelly Dodd and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.