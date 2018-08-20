Robin Wright Sports Pink Bikini As She Kisses New Husband Clement Giraudet On Spanish Honyemoon

It’s the summer of love for Robin Wright and new husband Clement Giraudet.

As People shared last week, the mother of two wed French boyfriend Clement Giraudet, who is the Saint Laurent’s VIP relations manager, in a private French ceremony. A source close to the couple said that the wedding “was very intimate and low-key and Robin wanted it to be about them, not a big production.”

The couple themselves have still not yet announced the news of the nuptials but Robin’s daughter, Dylan Penn, shared a video of herself and some other party-goers from the alleged affair dancing and celebrating on her Instagram page. She also fittingly titled the video “weddin vibes.”

Now that the couple have tied the knot, The Daily Mail shared images of the pair enjoying what appears to be a honeymoon in Ibiza, Spain. Robin and Clement seemed to be having a great time, sharing kisses by the shore before taking a dip in the ocean and scuba diving. They were photographed playfully splashing each other during the scuba diving session.

The 52-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning in a revealing light pink bikini that showed off her long, lean stems and her toned tummy. Wright donned no makeup and wore her short, blonde locks down and also rocked a few gold necklaces.

Robin Wright passionately kisses her husband Clement Giraudet during honeymoon in Spain https://t.co/l54CxZf7Ax https://t.co/8z9KStIj2b https://t.co/8z9KStIj2b — Edozie (@cindyedozie) August 20, 2018

Giraudet looked handsome himself in a pair of black swim shorts as well as a long, gold-chained necklace. His tattoos were fully on display in the beach side look and in most of the images, he looked completely smitten with his new bride.

A few weeks ago, The Inquisitr shared the debut date of Wright’s hit Netflix show, House of Cards. After news broke of sexual assault allegations against Robin’s co-star, Kevin Spacey, it was announced that he would not appear in the last season of the show and instead, Wright, who plays the role of Claire Underwood, would be featured as the president of the United States on the show. Big names like Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear, and Cody Fern will also appear in the upcoming season of the hit show.

This past July, Wright finally broke her silence on Spacey’s alleged sexual misconduct and according to The Hollywood Reporter, she was “surprised” when the news broke.

“Kevin and I knew each other between ‘action’ and ‘cut. I didn’t know the man. … I knew the incredible craftsman that he is,” she said.

“We were co-workers — we never socialized outside of work. He was so great with me. Never disrespectful to me. That’s my personal experience. That is the only thing I feel I have the right to talk about.”

The final eight episodes of House of Cards will be available to stream on Netflix on November 2.