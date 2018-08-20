Angelina Jolie ‘Insanely Jealous’ Of Amal Clooney As Latter Takes Center Stage For Humanitarianism, Per ‘AOL’

Angelina is reportedly super jealous of Amal Clooney for taking her spot as a 'glamorous humanitarian.'

Angelina Jolie is believed to be “insanely jealous” of Amal Clooney. Not just for Amal’s good looks and dashing husband, but also because her work as a humanitarian is being more widely recognized than her own. Angelina apparently thinks that Amal has “stolen her identity,” which is an interesting claim to make, detailed AOL.

Jolie’s public image is also under attack as she continues her custody battle with ex-Brad Pitt, during which she has been portrayed as someone who’s greedy or unstable. Her humanitarian work involves running two charitable foundations, and she’s also a UN special envoy. The organizations include the Jolie-Pitt Foundation and the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation. Through these organizations, she and Brad donated $1 million to Global Action for Children and $1 million to Doctors Without Borders.

Also, Jolie has co-founded the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative which is working to “end impunity for war-zone rape,” according to Pop Sugar. In addition, she and Stella McCartney launched the Draw Me to Safety Campaign which was also about ending sexual violence.

In comparison, Amal Clooney is a well-known human rights lawyer. She married George in 2014, and has since become known as one of Meghan Markle’s friends. Amal and her husband founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice, according to Page Six. The Foundation supports a number of projects. In particular, they supported the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights during the heated controversy of separating parents from their kids at the border.

And while Jolie may be stewing about Amal’s rise as a person-to-know in Hollywood, Amal doesn’t seem to be fazed by any of it. A source said, “But the truth is, Amal isn’t concerned at all about Angelina — she is fully focused on her family and her work.”

Meanwhile, Jolie’s court battles with Brad Pitt are being highly scrutinized. The latest report says that Angelina is looking for “a peaceful truce” now that her “anger is dissolving,” reported the Daily Mail. Things are complicated since they have six kids ranging from ages 10 to 17.

But MOST exciting is where #harryandmeghan went this weekend… they spent a dreamy four days with George & Amal Clooney at their Lake Como house in Italy. They enjoyed dinner al fresco under the stars, a cruise on the lake & Harry shot hoops with George… while #Meghan pic.twitter.com/QrCYeFjmbz — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) August 20, 2018

On the other hand, the Clooneys recently spent some time with the royal couple Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan at their Lake Como house. The couple had given the royals a personal and open invitation, and a source said that “George and Amal were so happy to host Meghan and Harry. Harry and George have a special bond and friendship.” Amal helped Meghan when she first moved to the U.K. to help her adjust to her new life in a new culture, and now it looks like their friendship is blossoming.