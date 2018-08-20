Bethenny Frankel Looks ‘Very Sad’ As She Steps Out With A Friend After Dennis Shields’ Drug Overdose

Bethenny Frankel is attempting to get back to her normal routine after the tragic loss of her boyfriend.

Bethenny Frankel stepped out with a friend in The Hamptons less than one week after attending the funeral of her late boyfriend, Dennis Shields.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, the Real Housewives of New York City star was photographed shopping with one of her female friends and getting her nails done at the Bridgehampton Commons Shopping Center in Long Island just days after saying her final goodbyes to Shields.

During her shopping trip, Frankel was seen going in and out of TJ Maxx before being spotted leaving the Angel Tips Nail Spa with her friend.

Frankel was “looking very sad, not speaking with her friend, fully engaged in a conversation with someone on the phone,” a source told The Daily Mail on August 18.

As the outlet revealed to readers, Shields was found dead in his Trump Tower apartment on August 10, after overdosing on pain medications he was prescribed to treat his back pain after undergoing surgery in 2015.

In the photos shared by The Daily Mail, Frankel was seen wearing a blue jumper with a jean jacket as she held a couple of over-sized bags and a pair of shoes. In her other hand, Frankel was juggling her cell phone and appeared to be deep in conversation with whomever was on the other end of the call.

Frankel has appeared on social media just twice since Shields’ passing, once to share a photo of Shields and her late dog, and a second time to thank her fans and followers for supporting her after Shields’ death.

Dennis Shields left his wife, Jill, and their four children behind.

Following Dennis Shields’ death, his estranged wife shared a number of images of the two of them together on her Instagram page, one of which included their children.

In the caption of her family photo, Jill mentioned Shields’ back pain and told her followers that she and Shields had remained best friends, despite his relationship with Bethenny Frankel.

“Even though we did not live together, you still remained my best friend and my husband. Not many people were able to grasp our situation but it worked for us,” she wrote. “We spoke everyday. I will miss that! I love you my dear husband. I am hoping up in heaven you are running around playing basketball and tennis without any back pain.”

To see more of Bethenny Frankel, don’t miss new episodes of the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New York City on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.