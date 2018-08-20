Kelly Ripa’s Fans Can’t Get Over How Handsome Son Joaquin Is In Her Latest Instagram Picture

Talk about hitting the genetic lottery.

As fans of talk show host Kelly Ripa know, she is the proud mama of three beautiful children — Michael, Lola, and Joaquin. Regularly, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host takes to her Instagram account to share images of her three kids, oftentimes gushing over their accomplishments. Today was no exception, with Ripa wowing fans with an image of her husband, Mark Consuelos, and their youngest son 15-year-old Joaquin.

In the photo that was posted earlier today, Mark and Joaquin can be seen sitting on a couch together. Consuelos is all smiles as he wears his dark hair slicked back along with a black T-shirt and a pair of sunglasses folded on his neckline. Joaquin sits next to his father while wearing a smile on his face and a green button-down shirt.

Within just a few minutes of the post going live, Ripa’s nearly 2 million followers gave the snapshot a lot of love with over 10,000 likes and 100-plus comments and growing by the minute. Some fans chimed in to comment on how handsome the two boys look while countless others let Kelly know that she seems to be an incredible mother.

“What a handsome son and Dad. He reminds me of you Kelly in some way too!!”

#mcm with newborn baby A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Aug 20, 2018 at 2:06pm PDT

“You all have such beautiful kids and so polite..not that I’ve met them, but from what I have seen,” another fan wrote.

“Twinsies!!! So darn handsome,” one more fan commented.

And Joaquin isn’t the only one of Ripa’s children who has made an appearance on her Instagram account in recent weeks. As the Inquisitr reported, Kelly and Mark’s eldest son, Michael Consuelos, will be making an appearance on his father’s hit show Riverdale.

On the CW show, Michael will play a young Hiram Lodge and mom Kelly Ripa took to her Instagram page to congratulate her son with a photo from the set of the show. Earlier this year, Ripa told Jimmy Fallon that her husband absolutely loves starring in the CW show and it’s nice to know that it’s a show that her kids actually like to watch.

“He’s having the best time ever. I wish you could watch Riverdale with my 16-year-old daughter who’s finally like, ‘I cannot believe Dad is on a show that I actually watch. So, Veronica — she’s 16 also — and she drinks mimosas at breakfast. My daughter’s like, ‘Dad never lets me drink mimosas at breakfast.’ And I go, ‘Yeah, because he’s a real father and that’s a character on TV.'”

Riverdale returns to the CW this fall.