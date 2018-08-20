‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Kailyn Lowry Finally Showcases Relationship With Chris Lopez On Camera

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez recently attended a party together.

Kailyn Lowry has finally given her fans and followers a sneak peek inside her co-parenting relationship with on-again, off-again boyfriend Chris Lopez.

On August 20, OK! Magazine shared a clip posted by the longtime Teen Mom 2 star on her video blog that featured the couple celebrating their son Lux Russell’s recent first birthday party together in Delaware.

In the clip, Lopez was seen sitting at a picnic table covered in crabs as he dipped his Chic Fil A chicken nuggets in honey mustard sauce. After Lopez gives Lowry and her camera a short smile, Lowry zooms out and shows off the rest of their party guests.

Later in her video, Lowry explains that Lopez had made a couple of requests for Lux’s birthday party, one of which was chicken nuggets.

Lowry and Lopez have had an up and down relationship since splitting up midway through Lowry’s pregnancy early last year. However, despite their differences, the couple has faced a number of reconciliation rumors, the latest of which arose after they threw a joint birthday party for their son.

Although Lopez was present when Lowry gave birth to Lux Russell in August of last year, the former couple wasn’t dating at the time and has been unclear about their romance in the year since.

While Kailyn Lowry has showcased her co-parenting relationships with her two older childrens’ fathers, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, in recent seasons of Teen Mom 2, it has been reported that Rivera and his fiancee, Vee Torres, will not be seen on the show past Season 8.

“He doesn’t like how far the show has strayed from its original purpose, and thinks that it is just trashy at this point. The kids are an afterthought and he doesn’t want himself or his kids associated with that anymore,” a source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup in June.

“He is getting married soon, and he and [his fiance] Vee [Torres]have no interest in being a part of what the show has become,” the source added.

The outlet went on to reveal that Chris Lopez’s son, Lux Russell, will likely not be featured on the show either, unless Lopez decides to sign off and allow him to be seen. As for Lincoln, who Lowry shares with Marroquin, he is expected to continue his role through Season 9.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it returns to MTV on August 27 at 9 p.m.