‘Bachelorette’ Stars Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen Go Their Separate Ways, But Seemingly For Just A Few Days

'Bachelorette' lovebirds Garrett Yrigoyen and Becca Kufrin are facing a brief bit of time apart, but it doesn't sound as if it'll last long

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen are happily engaged and able to show off their engagement publicly now that their Bachelorette finale has aired. The two were inseparable in the days initially following the broadcast of their finale and the subsequent media whirlwind, but it looks like they have now been facing a bit of a separation. What’s the latest on Becca and Garrett?

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen recently spent some time in Boston together, in part to celebrate her Bachelor bestie’s birthday. The Bachelorette duo met up with Tia Booth and some other franchise friends to celebrate together and they had a blast.

From the looks of their most recent Instagram posts, however, Garrett and Becca are apart for the moment. Kufrin posted a photo on Instagram of the two of them together and told him to hurry up and get to Minnesota, where she lives. The Bachelorette star said that Minnesota finally needs to meet him, and the shot she shared was an adorable one of the two together that topped 355,000 likes in a matter of days.

Becca’s latest Instagram post actually did not include Garrett at all. She shared a photo showing her with her sister Emily and it looks like they were embracing a wonderful weekend together. The Bachelorette star said that they were celebrating “this cute peach” before she was off the market and they were getting in all that sisterly bonding time while with a handful of others in the Wisconsin Dells area.

Garrett, however, seemingly was many miles away during this Kufrin extravaganza. Yrigoyen posted a photo on Instagram showing him with his brother Jeffrey, noting that they were in Spain celebrating before Jeffrey got married. According to registries on The Knot, it looks like Jeffrey is getting married in late October in California, while Emily is tying the knot in Wisconsin in late September.

It looks like Jeffrey and Emily’s bachelor and bachelorette celebrations happened to hit the same weekend and that Becca and Garrett both attended their respective siblings’ celebrations sans one another. Luckily, it sounds as if the Bachelorette stars will be reunited soon and will likely be fairly inseparable once they are together again.

Kufrin and Yrigoyen haven’t started on wedding preparations of their own yet. However, they have previously shared that they will soon spend time in both Nevada, where he lives, and Minnesota where she is. Then, it seems, they may move to California together.

Will watching each of their siblings get married this fall propel Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen to start talking about wedding plans of their own already? The Bachelorette fans are rooting for these two to make it and can’t wait to see what comes next for them.