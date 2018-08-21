Armond Latimore Posts ‘I’m Glad I Can Say I Made It To See 17’ On His Birthday, Fatally Shot One Hour Later

The teen's mother said she was buying ice cream for his birthday celebration when she got the phone call that he was shot.

Armond Latimore took to Facebook to celebrate turning 17, writing that he was “glad I can say I made it to see 17.”

He would be fatally shot just one hour later.

Police said that Armond was shot in the head and pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital. The murder of the St. Louis teenager has garnered national attention, with the teen being slain on his 17th birthday as he picked up Chinese food for dinner. As the Metro reported, the murder drew even more attention due to the now-haunting Facebook post from the teenager.

“Thru all the bulls*** I den been thru I’m just glad I can say I made it to see 17 #MYDAY #FREEGANG”

Armond’s mother said she was out buying ice cream for the birthday celebration when she received the call saying her son had been shot.

The details surrounding Armond Latimore’s killing remained hazy. Police have given few details about exactly how he was shot or why, though his mother did say that after his death she found a school paper where Armond wrote about a bully harassing him. She said Armond was a helpful child, always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed help.

In fact, just hours before his death, Latimore helped 60-year-old Harvey Collins move his daughter into a dorm at Harris-Stowe State University. Collins said the teen’s death came as a shock.

“I can’t believe that a couple hours later he was dead,” Collins said. “That’s a crying shame.”

Armond’s mother said that his death may have been connected to a picture Armond posted on Facebook showing himself holding a wad of money, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. She thinks that someone may have wanted to target Armond and rob him, though she said the money did not belong to him.

“Rumors are going around now, Payne said, and some concerned people have pointed her to photos on his Facebook page where he is seen with a lot of cash and posing with a gun,” the report noted. “But as she looks for answers, Payne says her son never owned a gun, and the money belonged to someone else.”

The teen’s death came amid a violent summer for Midwestern cities, with Chicago also experiencing a spate of murders with a number of teens and children killed.

FOLLOW UP: I covered this shooting Saturday afternoon. We now know the victim, Armond Latimore, was celebrating his birthday and just an hour before he was killed he posted on Facebook "… I’m just glad I can say I made it to see 17". https://t.co/RMtQA5wwoW — Michelle Madaras (@MadarasFox2) August 20, 2018

Police have not said if they have a suspect or motive in Armond Latimore’s murder. They have asked anyone with information about the teen’s slaying to contact CrimeStoppers.