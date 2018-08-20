Jinger Duggar Gets Sweetest Anniversary Present From Husband Jeremy Vuolo In ‘Counting On’ Preview

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo celebrate their one-year anniversary on tonight’s Counting On, and Jeremy seems determined to make it one his wife will always remember.

People has the exclusive sneak peek of how the couple returning from their evening out turns into a sweet anniversary moment for Jeremy, 30, and Jinger, 24, as he surprises her not once, but twice. The first surprise is her anniversary present, a beautiful piano. Fans of the Duggars will know how special a gift that would be to Jinger, who was raised in a family where everyone played an instrument. Family, in fact, is the second surprise. Her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, along with several of her siblings have flown in for the occasion.

“So Jinger doesn’t know that we’re in town,” says her brother John David, 28, as the family hides before the couple’s return. “I think that she’s going to be really excited — first just when she sees the piano, but then she’s going to be even more excited when she sees us.”

Jinger is the only Duggar to permanently relocate, moving from Arkansas to Laredo, Texas, to help her husband with his ministry. Just last month, Jinger and Jeremy welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Felicity Vuolo. As My102.5 reported, the proud new father and husband posted a photo to Instagram just two days ago showing off Jinger’s post baby-body. The post has received positive comments from followers, who are amazed how quickly the new mom has gotten back into shape.

The birth of their daughter was featured on a recent episode of Counting On, so it seems fitting to now watch them celebrate their anniversary. In the preview, Jeremy covers Jinger’s eyes as they come inside after celebrating their special night with dinner. He then leads her into the room where her brand new piano is sitting. The first-time mother is a talented pianist and seems elated with the gift.

“Jeremy! How is this possible? I love it. I can’t believe I have my own piano.”

As she sits down to play, Jeremy smiles with a mischievous twinkle in his eye, knowing that he has another surprise waiting up his sleeve.

“I do have one more surprise for you,” he says, before calling out to his hidden in-laws. “Hey guys?”

Tune in tonight, August 20, to Counting On at 9 p.m. E/C on TLC to see Jinger’s reaction!