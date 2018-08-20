Bella Hadid Goes Topless As She Hugs A Denim Shirt, Flaunts Derriere In Jeans

Bella Hadid looks amazing in her latest Instagram photo, which shows her topless while she hugs a denim shirt.

Bella Hadid shared a peek into a True Religion jeans ad that she worked on, and it’s quite stunning. Bella stood with her shoulder facing the camera, as she turned her face to the front while wearing some shimmer makeup. The model was topless, and only covered herself up by hugging a denim shirt. Meanwhile, Bella wore a hip-hugging pair of dark jeans with a silver chain belt. One of the focal points in the photo is the back pocket of the jeans.

The backdrop is industrial, as it appears that she was posing in some sort of abandoned warehouse with high ceilings, beams, and a large bank of windows. The photo-shoot was shot by Boo George and styled by Mimi Cuttrell. The hair and makeup was done by Jen Atkin and Mary Phillips. Bella told people that it was a good experience for her, saying that “It was a great experience shooting an iconic denim campaign in Los Angeles,” detailed WWD.

This won’t be the last time Bella works on something for True Religion, as the jean company has decided that Hadid will be the new face of their company. They chose Bella because she represents many of the characteristics that they believe are part of their brand. She has a sort of edginess along with the ability “to meld the iconic essence of the brand with the modern view of its future.”

The ad campaign is slated to launch on August 27. Another photo from the same photo-shoot shows Bella facing the camera head-on, as she sports a white crop-top with a red logo and a cross necklace. She also wore a couple of silver bracelets. Her perfect abs are on full display, as she looked amazing in a pair of semi-dark jeans.

The third photo is much more casual, as Bella hangs out in the back of what looks like a limo. She’s wearing a dark blue shirt with “True Religion” written in red across her chest. Her hair is pulled back, as she kicks her feet up and shows off her long legs.

The photos all have an edgy and raw feel, as Bella’s beauty is perfectly balanced with a series of interesting backdrops that are mostly blurred.

???? A post shared by ???? (@bellahadid) on Aug 19, 2018 at 6:21pm PDT

Bella recently set her Instagram on fire after she posted a sultry bikini shot of her wearing a tiny black bikini. Fans commented on how gorgeous and beautiful she looked.