‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday, August 21: Summer And Billy Raise Phyllis’s Suspicions

An accident between Summer and Billy looks much worse than it is.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, August 21 bring suspicious minds to Genoa City as several people wonder what’s going on.

Sparks fly between Summer (Hunter King) and Billy (Jason Thompson), according to She Knows Soaps. Billy manages to spill hot coffee on Summer’s blouse, which of course leads to her taking it off. Unsuspectingly, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) ran back home because she forgot her phone, and she catches them in what looks like a compromising position.

Billy explains the situation to Phyllis, and she asks if her daughter instigated the coffee spill. While this might be an excellent time for Billy to finally let Phyllis know precisely what her daughter has been up to, he still has hopes of somehow salvaging their mother/daughter relationship. Billy admits that although Summer is a massive flirt with him, the incident is actually a simple accident. Summer enjoys merely getting her mother all wound up, according to Billy, and although she knows better, Phyllis accepts it for the time being.

Meanwhile, Nate (Brooks Darnell) runs into Victoria (Amelia Heinle) at Newman Enterprises. He’s clearly interested in getting to know her, but Victoria doesn’t see the point in doing so. At this point, she wants Nate to simply keep his nose out of Newman family business especially considering the real cause of Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) stress. One wrong move and Nate could end up learning what the women did to J.T., and that would lead to life-changing consequences.

So, when Nate really pushes the envelope about Nikki’s stress, Nikki lets Victoria know, and she runs over to confront Nate about his meddling ways. While he still holds out hope they can talk more about it, Victoria warns him to back off from the situation. That warning will surely have Nate wondering even more about what is going on with the Newmans and Nikki’s stress.

Speaking of Nikki, Genoa City newcomer Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) zeroes in on her and Victor (Eric Braeden). First, he asks her if they know each other, but she doesn’t believe they do. Occupied by her worries over stress, Nate, Victoria, and J.T., Nikki doesn’t give him a second glance. However, when he later approaches both Nikki and Victor while they’re eating, they end up posing for a selfie because Rey says he’s a big fan of them. That seems to be a cover, though, because Rey later looks at images of the Newmans along with Victoria, Phyllis, and Sharon (Sharon Case). It may be the beginning of the end for the four women who covered up J.T.’s death.