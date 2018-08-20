Man’s Thumb Bitten Off During Brawl On Golf Course

A man reportedly bit another man’s thumb down to the knuckle when a group complained about another group’s slow play, causing a fight to ensue at a Massachusetts golf course late last week. A 46-year-old man was charged in connection with the attack, The Boston Globe reported.

Derek Harkins pleaded not guilty on Monday in the Plymouth District Court to charges of assault and battery, mayhem and disturbing the peace. He was released on $10,000 bail.

Police were called to the Southers Marsh Golf Club in Plymouth around 6:30 p.m. following an “altercation” between two golfers, according to Fox News. When police officers arrived, they found one man suffering from a “bite injury to the hand.”

“Be advised an update from the PD. Apparently there are two foursomes that got into an alteration and there’s been a finger that’s been bitten off…the victim’s laying on the main entrance road between three golf carts,” the dispatcher said.

Firefighters were also called to the scene to attend to the 57-year-old victim whose thumb had been bitten off to the knuckle, according to the reports. The man was taken to the hospital, but doctors were unable to re-attach the digit. New England Cable News has identified the victim as Daniel Menton of Marshfield.

Menton reportedly told police it sounded like someone chewing on a Dorito when his finger was being bitten, according to the New England Cable News. Police said Menton was in shock and unable to speak about what happened when responding officers arrived at the scene.

Derek Harkins leaving #Plymouth district court this morning after being released on 10K bail for allegedly biting a man's finger off during a melee @southersmarsh on Friday. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/qEVF0EfL76 — Scott Sullivan (@SullyBunz) August 20, 2018

The fight reportedly arose because two groups of four were on the 18th hole at the golf course on Friday when one group became irritated with the other over its slow play, according to the Boston Globe report. Harkins reportedly told police the four golfers in front of his group also appeared to be cheating in the tournament, the New England Cable News reported.

Harkins’ father yelled at the group telling them they had too many players, according to the same report. In response, the other group yelled back some curse words, which was followed by Harkins and his father allegedly driving their golf carts toward the group of golfers.

Harkins allegedly told officers that the group took a swing at his father and missed, prompting Harkins to jump out of the cart and throw punches. He also said the group jumped on him, and he felt a hand in his mouth, and that’s when he bit off the finger, according to the New England Cable News report.

In Massachusetts, a charge of mayhem means the “malicious intent to maim or disfigure.” The charge carries up to 20 years in prison.