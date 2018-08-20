Jodie Sweetin Responds To Critic Who Accused Her Of Sleeping With Her ‘Fuller House’ Co-Star John Stamos

Jodie Sweetin is calling the social media critic's accusation "def not true."

In the words of Jodie Sweetin’s Full House and Fuller House character Stephanie Tanner–“how rude!”

Jodie Sweetin did not waste any time responding to a critic on Instagram who accused her of allegedly sleeping with her TV uncle, John Stamos.

On Monday, People reported that Sweetin, 36, immediately defended herself after a critic accused her of supposedly sleeping with her co-star. The Fuller House actress had taken to the social media site to wish Stamos a happy birthday, as the actor, who is known world-wide for his role as Uncle Jesse on the popular series, turned 55-years-old on Sunday.

Sweetin shared an adorable photo of herself as a child being held by a younger-looking Stamos as the two were all smiles for the camera.

“Happy Birthday, Uncle J! My, my… we’ve made quite the memories these last 30+ years! I can’t believe you’re about 10 years younger than I am currently in this photo!! We were babies! (Well, I actually was… haha) Love you so much!!!” she captioned the photo.

Rather than seeing the photo for what it was, one Instagram user slammed Sweetin for referring to Stamos as “Uncle J” as she then proceeded to claim that the two had allegedly slept together. It didn’t take long for Sweetin to catch wind of the comment and she did not hesitate to set the record straight right away.

Roundup ✨ #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Aug 19, 2018 at 3:25pm PDT

As most fans of the beloved family series know, Full House ran for eight seasons from 1987-1995 on ABC. The Walt Before Mickey actress was just 5-years-old when the series began. Over the course of its time, audiences grew to fall in love with the Tanner family as they navigated the ups and downs of life together.

The show was also famous for introducing the Olsen twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley, to the world as both former actresses took turns playing the role of Michelle Tanner.

In 2016, a spin-off series, Fuller House, made its debut on Netflix, bringing most of the original Full House cast back together, including Sweetin and occasionally Stamos.

Despite the original series ending over 20 years ago, the majority of the cast still remains close and consider themselves family for life. During an interview while promoting Season 3 of Fuller House, Sweetin recalled the time she told her fiancée he would have to meet her “Full House family.”

“I remember I told my fiancée, ‘Just so you know, you will have to meet my family and then you’ll have to meet my Full House family. And I’m not sure which is going to be tougher.”

The Hollywood Darlings star then went on to share how Bob Saget, who played her on-screen father Danny Tanner, took her fiancée aside and had a “dad conversation with him.”

Sweetin will be returning for Season 4 of Fuller House, which is anticipating a fall 2018 premiere on Netflix.