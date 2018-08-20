Chrissy Teigen Apologizes For ‘Projectile’ Vomiting At Daughter’s Preschool Orientation

Sometimes, life just happens.

Leave it to model Chrissy Teigen to be candid about every aspect of her life, including the less-glamorous ones. On both Twitter and Instagram, the mother of two often shares funny moments of her everyday life with her fans and that is one of the reasons why she is one of the more popular celebrities in Hollywood.

Earlier today was no exception when the 32-year-old took to Twitter to share a less than fun thing that happened to her at her 2-year-old daughter Luna’s preschool orientation.

“Hello everyone from Luna’s school orientation today. im sorry I projectile puked caffeine upon arrival, couldn’t open my eyes and had the noisiest newborn in the room. (not a joke, very sorry, see you tomorrow),” she wrote.

Teigen then followed up the post with another comment about what she thinks led to her demise.

“Oh no it was not first day of school jitters. It was last night’s wine and Korean bbq and jet lag combo.”

After just an hour of the post going live on her account, Teigen’s 10 million-plus followers have given the tweet a lot of attention with over 20,000 favorites, 510-plus retweets, and 170-plus comments. Many fans were quick to applaud Chrissy for being so open and honest while countless other fans shared their own similar mom life experiences.

“Great seeing you there! The struggle is real and we’ve all been through it. You and @johnlegend are awesome parents and handled it respectfully. Hope Luna has a great school year,” one follower wrote.

“Did I tell you about the time I got my dress stuck in my panties before I went back to teaching on the second day of class? And didn’t realize it until a kind female student told me just in time to keep me from turning to write on the board that way. No? #goodtimes #momlife,” another fan wrote.

“Thank you! My little boy starts in a couple of weeks and now I feel less worried. You’re a star,” one more commented.

As most fans of Chrissy and her husband John Legend know, the couple recently returned back to their home in the Los Angeles area following a long trip to Bali. During their trip, Teigen shared many of the family’s activities including a cooking class, a bonfire, and even how they managed to survive the earthquake that rocked Indonesia.

