Aaron Rodgers Skips ‘Bachelorette’ Brother Jordan’s 30th Birthday Bash

The famous brothers have had a strained relationship for years.

Bachelorette star Jordan Rodgers celebrated his 30th birthday with family and friends over the weekend, but one very important person was missing from the festivities. Jordan’s famous brother, NFL star Aaron Rodgers, did not attend his younger brother’s birthday celebration, TMZ reports.

Jordan Rodgers posted photos from his party held in Bowling Green, Kentucky, which show that his brother Luke, dad Edward, and fiancée JoJo Fletcher were all in attendance, hamming it up with gold wigs as they celebrated Jordan’s milestone birthday. But a source confirmed to TMZ that Aaron Rodgers was not at the party, despite the fact that his teams, the Green Bay Packers, preseason game was days earlier and he technically should have been available to attend.

The Rodgers family feud was a storyline on Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette two year ago, but it seems things still aren’t resolved between the brothers.

Jordan Rodgers opened up about his estrangement from his brother during a one-on-one date with JoJo on The Bachelorette in 2016, explaining that while he still had a relationship with his famous older brother, it was “complicated.” Jordan did not introduce the Packers star to JoJo during his hometown date—and by all accounts, The Bachelorette still hasn’t met him.

Still, after his proposal to Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers told reporters o a conference call that his famous older brother would “absolutely” be invited to his wedding.

“There’s no scenario in which I wouldn’t want my entire family at a wedding, so absolutely, that’s something all of our family wants and hopes for at some point,” Jordan said at the time, per People.

In an interview with ESPN, Aaron Rodgers admitted he didn’t tune in to watch his brother find love on The Bachelorette—or hear him air the family’s dirty laundry.

“I haven’t seen the show, to be honest with you, so it hasn’t really affected me a whole lot,” the NFL star said. “As far as those kinds of things go, I’ve always found that it’s a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters. I’m not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition.”

In April of this year, it still seemed apparent that things weren’t cool between the bros when Jordan seemingly shaded Aaron on National Siblings Day. Jordan posted an Instagram photo of himself and his eldest brother, Luke, standing with arms embraced. Jordan captioned the snap with a sweet Siblings Day shout-out, with no mention of middle brother Aaron.

A source close to Aaron Rodgers told People that while the football superstar loves his brothers, “There is always drama between them.”

“At the end of the day, they really do love each other. But the relationship is strained,” the insider said.