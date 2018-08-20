Khloe Kardashian Is Keeping An Eye On Tristan Thompson, Hooks Him Up With Her Beloved Trainer, Don

After rumors of the infidelities plaguing Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship emerged in early April, just days before the couple’s first child was due to be born, the two have kept pretty quiet about their relationship. Khloe briefly retreated from social media in order to have privacy after giving birth to her first child, a daughter named True Thompson. They have yet to truly address, whether to confirm or deny, the cheating allegations against Thompson though the pair, especially Kardashian, have slowly returned to social media.

Now, videos of Kardashian’s beloved fitness trainer, Don Brooks, training Thompson have been posted to Instagram. The videos were recorded by Kardashian herself, as Brooks coaxed Thompson through the intense work out.

This video compelled fans to comment on the post, many of whom made references to Thompson’s alleged cheating on Kardashian and implying that the two were working out together with Brooks, Kardashian’s trainer, so that Kardashian (and her trainer, who works with multiple members of the Kardashian clan) could keep a closer eye on Thompson and better keep him in line.

User sarahpotts321 commented, “He needs to be kept on that rope… stop him wandering…”

Fans also noted that the two seemed to be workout out as a pair instead of individually a lot more often since the cheating allegations had come to light.

Kardashian did address the rumors in a roundabout way in a Twitter exchange with one of her fans, who criticized her for staying in a relationship with a man who had reportedly cheated on her, saying, “…you have no knowledge of… the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist.”

The Twitter exchanged ended on friendly terms, with the fan reiterating that the reason why they, and other fans, were so bothered is that they wanted Kardashian to be happy.

Both Kardashian and Thompson have been training heavily this summer. Kardashian has been training to lose weight and get back into shape after giving birth, as well as to promote her recently-released active wear line with Good American. She has lost 33 lbs. since the birth of her daughter in April. Meanwhile, Thompson has been training to stay in shape and prepare for the upcoming basketball season, which will begin in earnest in October. Brooks’ training style, called the Don-A-Matrix method, has already shown results. Brooks has worked with many celebrities and athletes besides Kardashian and Thompson, including Fergie, cast members of the film Transformers like Josh Duhamel and Tyrese Gibson, the San Diego Chargers, and more.