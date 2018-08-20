Demi Lovato’s 16-Year-Old Sister Wishes Demi A Happy Birthday With Touching Post Following Overdose

'Today could have been one of the worst days of my life,' she wrote.

On Demi Lovato’s 26th birthday, her little sister is just happy that Demi’s alive.

While Lovato may not be celebrating her birthday with a lavish bash or crazy party, many of her loved ones are just grateful that she is alive today. And Demi’s 16-year-old sister, Madison De La Garza, is one of them. As Demi continues to get the help that she needs in rehab on her birthday, her sister shared a touching post on her Instagram account to celebrate the singer’s 26th birthday.

On her Instagram page, Madison shared a throwback photo of herself and Lovato. In the cute snapshot, Demi sports a red tank top, red hat, and a pair of round glasses as she wears a huge smile on her face. The singer puts her arm around a baby Madison as she also smiles for the camera.

But the caption of the photo definitely stole the spotlight of the post, with Madison simply thanking her lucky stars that her sister is around on her 26th birthday following her near-fatal drug overdose.

“Today could have been one of the worst days of my life, but instead i get to spend it thanking God, the incredible doctors, demi’s team, and everyone across the world who offered their support – without all of these people i wouldn’t have my big sister anymore.”

De La Garza then went on to name some of the funny things that Demi does that she “wishes” everyone could see, like “how her nostrils move when she says certain words” and how she “brushes my hair behind my ear when i’m trying to sleep,” because those things are the things that Madison says she’s thankful for today.

“They seem so small, but those little things make up my sister – not a singer, not a celebrity, and definitely not what she’s been described as in the media – she’s a daughter, a friend, and my big sister… and i am so, so thankful that i can tell her happy birthday. #happybirthdaydemi,” De La Garza ended the post.

Madison’s sweet tribute to her sister has already earned the actress a lot of attention with over 59,000 likes in addition to 3,100 comments. Many fans chimed in to wish Demi a happy birthday while countless others applauded Madison for her heartfelt words.

As fans will recall, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer experienced a near-fatal drug overdose on July 24. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Lovato reportedly “bought oxycodone from the dealer and smoked it from a piece of tin foil.” It was later reported that the drug was allegedly laced with fentanyl, which caused Lovato to experience slower breathing and eventually pass out.

Luckily, Lovato was administered Narcan to reverse the effects of the drugs and rushed from her Hollywood Hills home to the hospital.

Now, Lovato is staying at a long-term rehab center in Arizona where she will hopefully get the help she needs.