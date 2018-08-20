NYC Woman Punks Dozens Of Men On Live Tinder Date At Union Square

Swipe left, swipe right, maybe you’ll meet your match tonight. Such is the world of Tinder dating. This past Sunday afternoon, however, things got funky as a woman known on Tinder as Natasha Aponte set up dates with dozens of men for the same time and the same location. It wasn’t a mistake on the part of Natasha, and it was most definitely not what the men who showed up were expecting to be engaged in when they left their homes for their hot date.

As was reported by Gothamist, the men who showed up thought that they were going to meet Natasha, hang out for awhile checking out what a DJ was spinning in the park, and after that who knows what if the chemistry was right. Instead, they were punked so hard Ashton Kutcher has to be a little teary eyed. They became pawns in what was a live Tinder date of epic proportions.

Apparently, Natasha spent as much as a month setting up the event, which makes the whole thing even more impressive considering the logistics of getting all those men to show up at once. A few of the men who showed up are even presenting themselves as victims and claiming they were scammed and are hurt, but most only expressed a little disappointment and moved on.

I am about to tell you an epic tale about subterfuge, dating in the 21st century and the fall of human civilization. This actually happened to me and it could happen to you too. Get some popcorn. *Thread* — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018

Natasha positioned herself on a stage, according to Fast Company, and began going through the live participants as if she was actually using Tinder. She began by shouting out characteristics she didn’t want in a date, effectively swiping them away with a motion of her hand, thinning the crowd out bit by bit. Nicolas, from Union City New Jersey, was one of the men who showed up, but he claims he only stayed to “look her right in the eye to see if she actually stated her premise in a clear way.”

“The gist of it was she wanted to do Live Tinder. Folks were pretty mad. And she started calling the different characteristics she doesn’t like. ‘If you’re Puerto Rican and support Trump leave!’ ‘If you have a long beard leave.’ Then she did a competition.”

The challenge was nothing more than asking the guys to do some push-ups, run around a little, nothing crazy like eating live animals.

One of the men who attended was Spencer M., a 22-year old social media intern who said that even though it felt off, he went anyway. He is one of the men that is claiming he was scammed by Natasha and has been seeking the support of other men online who showed up for the event, as he told Gothamist. He didn’t seem too bent out of shape, however, as he claimed it all backfired on her.

The interesting part of all of this is that Natasha may not have really been the one behind it all. A tipster informed Gothamist that Natasha posted to Instagram a picture of herself at a pre-party for the MTV Video Music Awards with the caption, “Nothing can stop me but God Not your toxic hurt masculinity watch me win.” The account has been made private now, so only a screenshot of it remains. MTV denies any connection to the live Tinder date, but not everyone is sure that they are being straight with their answer. The bulk of the event can be seen on a WAV video that the DJ shot.