Kim Kardashian Says She Believes In ‘Signs From The Spirit World,’ Talks Father’s Death

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her spiritual side. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently sat down for an interview with CR Fashion Book, and revealed that she believes her late father, Robert Kardashian, is sending her signs from the other side.

According to an August 20 report by People Magazine, Kim Kardashian says that birds hold a very special place in her heart when it comes to her late father, as well as for her husband, Kanye West, with his late mother, Donda.

“I believe there are signs from the spirit world all around us,” she said. “When my dad was sick with cancer, we were laying out by his pool and I said, ‘If you die, you have to come back in the form of a bird.’ We were driving on the freeway right before his funeral and this huge flock of birds flew over the 101. Everyone stopped because it was so crazy looking. I was like, ‘There you are.'”

Kim Kardashian claims that she and her husband, Kanye West, now honor both of their late parents through bird watching everywhere, including their very own property.

“Kanye and I always reference birds. We seem to see a lot of black crows. Yesterday Kanye took a picture of the two black crows that are always at our house and always together. We always say that they are our parents hanging out together at our house,” Kardashian said.

Nature???????????? @kimkardashian @crfashionbook A post shared by kim kardashian west???? (@tokimkardashian) on Aug 20, 2018 at 10:56am PDT

The KKW Beauty founder also says she can be superstitious as well. She has a few things she has always done in certain situations, such as boarding an airplane or when she hears the sirens of an ambulance.

“Like before going on an airplane. My family and I always step onto the place with the right foot first. Another superstition is that whenever we hear an ambulance, we always touch our hair. I also say a prayer that the person will be okay. I’m big on prayer and superstition together,” Kim Kardashian told the outlet.

Fans can reportedly see Kardashian in the new edition of CR Fashion Book when it hits newsstands in September. In the issue, Kim is seen dressed in very different looking outfits than fans are used to seeing her in. She is mostly covered up by wearing items such as a corseted Vivienne Westwood gown, and styling her hair in milk maid braids.

Kim Kardashian looks stunning in the photo shoot, as she is described as looking like “a ghost from a simpler time.”