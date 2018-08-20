Kim Kardashian Feels ‘Forever Grateful’ As ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Heads Into Season 16

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account on Monday to reveal that she woke up feeling very grateful for her life.

The reality TV star and mother-of-three posted a photo to her Instagram feed of herself signing autographs for fans. In the picture, Kim is rocking a blunt bob and a cut out crop top, which showcases her toned abs. She’s surrounded by security and fans that love her.

It seems that Kim Kardashian was reflecting on her life and career, and realized just how special it as been as her family’s reality TV series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is set to begin filming Season 16 next week.

“We start filming Season 16 of KUWTK next week. Woke up feeling forever grateful!” Kardashian captioned the social media photo of herself and her fans.

Currently, Season 15 of the reality series is airing on E!. The season is only a few episodes in, and fans are still seemingly hooked on everything that goes on in the famous family’s lives. Current storylines on the series are revolving around Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s pregnancies, and Scott Disick’s co-parenting relationship with former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, as well as his relationships with her family members, like Kris Jenner.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, recently spoke out about her daughter’s marriage to rapper Kanye West. Kris claims that although the couple have had some “hiccups” in the past, things are good between them right now, and that their relationship is “solid” as they both remain dedicated to each other and their children, daughter North, 5, son Saint, 3, and baby girl, Chicago, 7 months.

“I think they’re just so solid. They’re so connected, and they love each other very much, and they have a family that they’re committed to. They’re committed to one another, and people, you’re not always going to agree with each other forever. You’re going to have differences. You’re going to have things that pop up. You’re going to have hiccups. There’s a lot of things in life as human beings that we all deal with, especially if we have a partner, a spouse. I think they’re so committed to one another that things like that probably bring them closer together,” Jenner told Us Weekly Magazine.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and her family when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on E!