The ladies continue their mutual admiration society

In the heat of the Charleston summer, what’s better than a caftan? Southern Charm doyenne Patricia Altschul has been rocking them for years, but now cast member Kathryn Dennis is giving the look a try and loving it. It’s been a rough road, but the two ladies are now acknowledging that they can learn something from each other, and both Altschul and Dennis seem to be better for it.

In a recent photo shoot for Gwynn’s Kathryn channeled her inner Patricia and gave a caftan a try for the first time and really liked it. She posted the picture on her Instagram with a telling caption.

“I always wear black. But when I don’t..”

She explained that the caftan is by Camilla and it’s from Gwynn’s of Mt. Pleasant. She said that she would see if she could pull off the look.

“Patricia always looks so elegant and I thought I’d give it a try.”

And Mrs. Altschul approves and posted a response on Twitter.

“This is how elegant and formal one can make wearing a caftan …… beautiful @ KathrynDennis “

Dennis was thrilled by the validation and referenced Altschul’s own line of caftans with your pet’s (cat, dog, horse) face on them.

“My very first caftan! Now I just need a puppy

Kathryn says that this won’t be her last caftan, because they make it so easy to look like you’ve worked hard getting ready.

“They really are comfortable, elegant, and easy to throw on and go, and you look like you’ve spent hours getting ready.”

She added that it can be worn for an elegant evening, or simply pulled on poolside.

Fans on Instagram went wild for the caftan and the way she is wearing it with several strands of pearls, a clutch, and a ruby red bold lip.

“Beautiful and elegant! Looks like Miss Patricia would wear this!”

Many noticed how the green color that runs through the caftan matched the mint classic car in the background.

“A caftan never looked so good!”

While some have wondered whether Altschul and Dennis’ mending of their relationship was all for the Southern Charm cameras, both ladies have confirmed the answer is no, and that both feel they are building something significant. Recently, both women were out in Los Angeles and got together to watch the Southern Charm reunion show on Bravo.

After filming for the season wrapped, Altschul was optimistic that the two southern ladies were onto something.

“I would hope that we are friends now. We had a very nice conversation at the finale, at the ball. It went on even longer than was shown and I have high hopes that we’ll be friends in the future.”

Altschul and Dennis were spotted with mutual friend Luzanne Altschul dining at one of Wolfgang Puck’s restaurants and enjoying themselves into the wee hours at The Abbey. Dennis has confirmed that they have kept in touch and are looking forward to spending more time together.