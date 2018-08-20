Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photo Of Baby True In Pink Dress

Lately, Khloe Kardashian has sure been giving fans their daily baby fix!

Once again, the reality star took to her highly-followed Instagram account to share a sweet photo of her adorable four-month-old baby, True Thompson. Over the past few months, the 34-year-old has been sharing a number of photos of her daughter and each time she looks as sweet as can be.

Today, Khloe’s baby girl was looking pretty in pink in the latest snapshot. In the photo posted to Khloe’s account earlier this morning, the tot can be seen rocking a frilly pink dress with little flower designs throughout the outfit. To go with her dress, Khloe’s daughter dons a matching bright pink head wrap that ties in the front with a bow.

The youngest of the Kardashian cousins leans back against a white pillow and her little leg rolls are fully on display. To complete her look, Khloe put a small but sparkly pair of diamond earrings in True’s ears and she absolutely could not look sweeter. So far, the photo has gained a lot of attention from Kardashian’s followers with over 709,000 comments in addition to 6,000 plus comments.

Many of Khloe’s 78 million plus followers chimed in to gush over how adorable her baby girl is while countless others commented on what a good mommy Khloe seems to be.

“IN LOVE WITH HER CHEEKS!!! Such a pretty princess!”

“That’s her color for sure sweet baby, I wanna pinch her cheeks,” another fan commented.

“Get your little model on True. You’re already a natural,” one more wrote.

And earlier today, the Inquisitr shared that another member of Khloe’s tribe has been in her good graces as of late — her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. A source close to the famous couple says that not only is Khloe incredibly happy being a mom, but her heart absolutely melts when she sees Tristan interacting with their baby.

“True is definitely a daddy’s girl, and Khloe’s heart absolutely melts when she sees him holding their beautiful daughter. Even if Khloe is mad at Tristan for some reason, she can’t stay that way for long when he’s with True, because he’s just such an amazing dad. Tristan is so gentle with True, and it’s clear that he absolutely worships her—she totally has him wrapped around her little finger,” the source shared.

Additionally, despite the Cleveland Cavaliers’ stars past infidelity, it was also reported that Khloe wants to have more children with him, according to the same source.

“[She] definitely wants more babies with him. Khloe can’t believe how beautiful True is. She’s the perfect mix of her and Tristan’s genes.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Sundays on E!