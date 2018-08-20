Melania Trump Could Be Deported If She Divorces Donald, Say Omarosa

"He is a vindictive man, and I would not put anything past him."

Donald Trump could find a way to deport Melania if she divorces him, former White House Aide Omarosa Manigault Newman claims in her new book.

As Newsweek reports, the latest damning claim to come out of Omarosa’s new book about the Trump White House, Unhinged, is that Trump is holding Melania’s immigration status over her head, and will revoke it if she leaves him.

So hardline is Trump’s immigration stance that, as the Washington Post reports, he’s even attempting to target legal immigrants – and Melania Trump is a legal immigrant. Specifically, reports the Post, the administration wants to revoke the immigration status of, or make it harder to get permanent residency for, legal immigrants who have used certain forms of welfare. They’re even subject to deportation, even if they’re deemed “likely” to use such benefits.

Although to be fair, Melania isn’t known to have used any public entitlements such as food stamps.

She did, however, get what is called a an “Einstein Visa,” or more officially, an EB-1 Visa, which is given to people of “extraordinary ability” – usually scientists, artists, and academics. Melania was a model when she got hers.

In fact, as the Inquisitr reported in April, the Trump administration’s immigration policy could easily lead to Melania’s deportation. That’s because the administration revoked the citizenship of a Serbian woman because her immigration paperwork left out some relevant information. Melania also left out some relevant information from her own immigration paperwork – specifically, that Melania failed to disclose her earnings while she worked illegally as a model in the U.S. on a visitor’s visa.

Omarosa points out that this puts Donald Trump in such a position that he could likely try to use that information against Melania if she tried to leave him.

“Since Donald is fully aware of however she acquired her permanent citizenship, he could, if there were anything fishy around it, expose the methods and somehow invalidate it.”

Omarosa also says that Melania is fully aware that Trump could deport her, back to her native country of Slovenia, on a moment’s notice if she divorced him. That’s why, as Omarosa claims, she can’t wait for her husband’s presidency to be over.

“In my opinion. Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce him.”

Meanwhile, according to The Express, the White House continues to deny the salacious claims made in Omarosa’s book, and has even threatened legal action against her.