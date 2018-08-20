Khloe Kardashian Thinks Tristan Thompson Is An ‘Amazing’ Father To ‘Daddy’s Girl’ True, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Khloe Kardashian reportedly believes her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, is an “amazing” father to their 4-month-old daughter, True.

According to an August 20 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian loves seeing Tristan Thompson interact with little True so much that she may be ready to expand her family again soon.

Sources tell the outlet that being a mother to True has made the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star happier than she’s ever been, and that her “heart melts” when she watches her NBA star baby daddy with their daughter.

“True is definitely a daddy’s girl, and Khloe’s heart absolutely melts when she sees him holding their beautiful daughter. Even if Khloe is mad at Tristan for some reason, she can’t stay that way for long when he’s with True, because he’s just such an amazing dad. Tristan is so gentle with True, and it’s clear that he absolutely worships her—she totally has him wrapped around her little finger,” an insider revealed.

Despite the fact that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been on the rocks this year, sources claim that hasn’t stopped Khloe from wanting to have more children with Tristan.

“[She] definitely wants more babies with him. Khloe can’t believe how beautiful True is. She’s the perfect mix of her and Tristan’s genes,” the insider stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson has allegedly told Khloe Kardashian that he wants to have a big family with her, which would consist of five or six children. Insiders claim that the couple is currently in a really good place following Tristan’s cheating scandal back in April and that they could get pregnant again “soon.”

“Khloe loved being pregnant, but she’s the first to say how great she feels now that she’s lost the baby weight. That being said, she could find herself pregnant again soon. Tristan wants to have a big family with her,” an insider dished.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian in April when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to little True.

However, Kardashian decided to stand by her man and attempt to work through all of their relationship issues. The pair is currently still together and are living in L.A. at Khloe’s Calabasas mansion during the NBA offseason before Thompson is forced to return to Cleveland for training camp.