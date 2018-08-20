Rihanna Slays In Blue Bridesmaid Dress At Sonita Alexander’s Wedding In Barbados

Rihanna was beautiful and understated in blue as a bridesmaid in a childhood friend's wedding, that of Sonita Alexander, in Barbados on Saturday as she showed her support for the new couple.

Even though most bridesmaids dress identically, there was one bridesmaid this weekend that definitely stood out. Rihanna looked beautiful in blue as a bridesmaid in her friend’s wedding this past Saturday, according to E!. Her dress was cobalt blue, which set off her complexion to perfection. The form-fitting dress displayed her curves, her flounced sleeves showed off her toned arms, and the plunging V neckline added a bit of drama to finalize her look. All of the bridesmaids wore the same dress, complete with silver drop earrings and a bouquet of purple and white flowers. The flower girls in turn were dressed in purple.

However, even while slaying it, the Fenty makeup mogul played the part of bridesmaid to perfection by keeping her hair slicked back in a simple ponytail and her makeup was soft with blue eyeliner and soft pink lips so as not to upstage the bride. The bride was gorgeous in a white halterneck gown with mesh paneling, adorned with floral detailing and a wide skirt. She evoked princess vibes with her hair in an elaborate bun and a tiara with a veil on her head.

Rihanna is no stranger to the part of bridesmaid, having served as a bridesmaid in 2015 to friend Jennifer Rosales at her wedding in Hawaii. In that one, she rocked a lilac dress. This time, she was serving as a bridesmaid to her best friend, Sonita Alexander, in Rihanna’s native country of Barbados. Lifelong friends since the age of 11, Rihanna was close by Sonita throughout the wedding to show her support for Sonita’s big day.

While Rihanna’s own love life is up in the air at present — it’s rumored that she recently broke up with businessman boyfriend Hassan Jameel — she was more than happy to celebrate her friend’s blissful state of love. She even posted a sweet selfie of herself and the bride to be in matching silk robes and immaculate make up Saturday on Instagram before the ceremony while they were still getting ready.

As one of six bridesmaids for Sonita, who was marrying Raymond Walker, Rihanna kept the energy up with her genuine joy for the newly married couple. She was seen cheering and throwing her arms up in celebration as the ceremony was complete, though, in true Rihanna style, she did duck when Sonita through the wedding bouquet out into the crowd at the end of the party.