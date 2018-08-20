‘Southern Charm’ Star Ashley Jacobs Caught On A Date Just One Day After Confirming Thomas Ravenel Split

Did Ashley Jacobs embark on a new relationship just one day after confirming her split from Thomas Ravenel?

According to a report from All About the Tea on August 17, the Southern Charm star was photographed with a mystery man last week after confirming her relationship had ended in a tearful Instagram video the previous day.

As fans may have seen, Jacobs opened up about her split in an emotional post and said that while she was attempting to work through her breakup, she did not intend to give her romance with Ravenel another shot. She even said that she looked forward to finding love with someone new.

In a photo shared by All About the Tea, Jacobs was seen spending time at a lounge in Charleston, South Carolina, with a mystery man, whose butt she was grabbing in the picture.

The outlet went on to reveal that Jacobs’ relationship with Ravenel had come to an end earlier this month after Ravenel was caught enjoying a spa date with former girlfriend Kathryn Dennis, the mother of his two children, 4-year-old Kensington and 2-year-old Saint Julien.

Ravenel and Dennis dated on and off years ago and are currently sharing custody of their two kids.

Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs’ relationship has been a hot topic throughout the fifth season of Southern Charm, but when it comes to the series’ upcoming sixth season, which will likely begin filming later this year, Jacobs will not be seen.

While Jacobs has not yet spoken out about her role on the show, her boyfriend confirmed he would not be moving on with Bravo TV and appearing in any further seasons. Kathryn Dennis recently told her fans and followers that Jacobs wasn’t returning either.

Just last month, amid breakup rumors, Jacobs told People that she and Ravenel were still together and doing “great.”

“He’s been there for me through times after episodes, the hate I’ve received,” she said. “I’ve cried. I’ve been very sad. My world has really been shaken up a bit. And there are times where he’s just like, ‘I’m coming over because I think you need me right now.’ Or just, ‘I’m going to bring you lunch, I’m going to bring you dinner, I’m worried that the stress has gotten to you or you’re not eating.’ He’s just been a shoulder to cry on. And he’s really stepped up.”

To see more of the Southern Charm cast, tune into new episodes on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo.