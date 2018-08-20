Blac Chyna & Tyga Spark Reunion Rumors As They Party Together In NYC

Are Blac Chyna and Tyga back together? The former couple was spotted hitting the town in NYC together over the weekend.

According to an August 20 report by TMZ, Blac Chyna and her former boyfriend, Tyga, were seen hitting up all of the same places and even shared a meal together on Sunday night. The pair, who have one son together, King Cairo, stepped out in New York City for a night of dining and partying together.

The outlet reports that the pair dined at hotspot Catch NYC in the trendy meatpacking district on Sunday, and then hit up the Marquee New York nightclub, where they partied together until the early hours of the morning.

Both Blac Chyna and Tyga are in New York City for the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night. The former couple will both be attendance at the show, but it is unclear whether or not they will sit together.

Meanwhile, there could be some very awkward run ins for Tyga’s ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner during the event. According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Kylie will accompany her baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott, to the show, and the two will be seated right behind Nicki Minaj. Just hours ago, Nicki called out Travis for using his relationship with Jenner and their baby girl, Stormi Webster, to skyrocket his new album, Astroworld, to the number one spot over her album.

“I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans,” Minaj wrote via Twitter over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner also has major ties to both Tyga and Blac Chyna. Jenner dated Tyga for years before finally splitting back in 2017, not long after that Jenner began dating Scott and was pregnant with his child.

Kylie and Chyna have one major thing in common, and it isn’t their former relationships with Tyga. Blac Chyna is the mother of Kylie Jenner’s niece, Dream Kardashian. Chyna formerly dated Kylie’s brother, Rob Kardashian, whom she was previously engaged to, making for confusing, and messy, connections between Kylie, Tyga, Rob, and Chyna.

Fans who are tuning into the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night will certainly be keeping their eyes open for any signs that Blac Chyna and Tyga are back together, and be on high alert for any possible drama that may occur during the show.