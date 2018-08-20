‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Madeline Reveals A Shocker, Lucas & Brad Reel, & Michael Says Goodbye

'General Hospital' spoilers hint that viewers have a lot to look forward to during the week of August 20.

The week of August 20 will be a big one in terms of juicy developments for viewers of General Hospital. Spoilers hint that a long-awaited twist regarding Nina might finally be on the way while Lucas and Brad are facing potential heartbreak over a disrupted adoption. Michael is preparing to have a funeral service for Jonah, and teasers hint that there’s chaos ahead for many others throughout Port Charles.

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central tease that this week Madeline will get a visit from Valentin and she’ll reveal a massive family secret to him. Will it finally be revealed that Nina’s daughter didn’t actually die all those years ago, and if she’s still alive, who is she?

Alexis got a call during Friday’s show revealing that Wiley’s birth mother wants to disrupt the adoption placement. Lucas and Brad knew that she had 30 days where she could change her mind, and now it looks like it’s happening. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Lucas will lean on Sam as he tries to face giving the baby back, and Brad will reach out to Julian.

As Lucas bonds with his son, Brad's conscience is eating him alive. How long can he keep up the charade? #GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/ELmPi7f0kn — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 1, 2018

Obviously, this disruption is complicated on many levels, especially considering the fact that the baby isn’t actually Wiley. Julian has already noticed that the current baby looks significantly different than the baby he first met, but Brad managed to disrupt that conversation. Now, it sounds as if Brad might confide in his father-in-law and try to get his help in finding a way to keep the baby.

As Brad and Lucas face this heartbreak, Michael is navigating his way through his own heartbreak. He is ready to have a funeral for baby Jonah and General Hospital spoilers suggest that he’ll struggle to get through this.

The week of August 20 also brings more banter between Margaux and Drew. As these next few episodes play out, he’ll be caught off-guard at one point and he’ll also be determined to find some answers. In addition, Jason will reach out to Drew and try to caution him about letting Margaux get too close to him. Considering the tense relationship between these two men, it seems unlikely that Drew will appreciate Jason’s input.

Viewers will watch as Alexis and Kristina work to repair their relationship, and both Sonny and Jason will do their best to support Carly despite some concerns. Finn will be scrambling on his feet as his captivity continues and General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps detail that Kim will be feeling compassionate toward someone in the days ahead.

Both Julian and Valentin will be doing some digging: Julian surely on the adoption front and Valentin in relation to Madeline’s shocking reveal. General Hospital spoilers note that Kevin will be popping up late in the week and Mike will be facing additional struggles in the episodes ahead as well. Stay tuned for additional teasers as the week progresses and don’t miss any of the action playing out weekdays on ABC.