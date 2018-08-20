Pete Davidson’s Friend Busted For Drugs After ‘SNL’ Star’s Car Is Stopped By Police In New York

Pete Davidson was pulled over by police in New York over the weekend, and the stop resulted in a drug bust.

According to an August 20 report by TMZ, Ariana Grande’s fiancé, Pete Davidson, was driving a car through Syracuse, where he is currently filming Big Time Adolescence with Machine Gun Kelly. The Saturday Night Live star was stopped by police around 4 a.m. and when cops smelled weed, the vehicle and its passengers were searched.

Sources tell the outlet that Davidson passed a field sobriety test and did not get into any trouble during the stop. However, the same cannot be said for his friend. Pete’s pal was booked for felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana. However, the police report doesn’t state what the controlled substance was.

Meanwhile, Pete Davidson’s fiancée, Ariana Grande, is set to perform her new hit single, “God Is A Woman,” at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night. Hollywood Life reports that the performance will mark her first major television performance since her new album, Sweetener, was released. However, it is unclear whether or not Pete will be at her side during the event, or if he’ll walk the red carpet with his future wife.

my fourth baby is born tomorrow night hby A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Aug 15, 2018 at 1:29pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ariana Grande’s family is allegedly terrified that Pete Davidson may be using the singer to boost his own fame. Sources tell Radar Online that Grande’s mother and brother are especially worried about the relationship, and how quickly it has progressed after the pair got engaged after only a few weeks of dating.

“Of course everyone is happy for her but they are also super worried that she is going to get her heart ripped out. Everyone thinks that he is using her.”

“She is not listening to anyone and is shutting out anyone who tries to wish her anything but happiness and joy. The red flags are everywhere and Ariana refuses to see any of it,” an insider revealed.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande’s brother, Frankie Grande, is said to be very concerned about Pete Davidson’s use of marijuana. However, the singer allegedly refuses to hear him out.

“Ariana’s brother Frankie is sober for over a year and he cannot believe that Pete thinks that smoking weed every day is okay after struggling with addiction. He has told Ariana this and she doesn’t want to hear any of it. She is in love and is convinced he is her soul partner. Nothing can change her mind,” the source added.