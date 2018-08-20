Melania Trump Slammed For Cyberbullying Summit Speech

Twitter has a field day with First Lady's anti cyberbullying message.

So much for Be Best. First Lady Melania Trump spoke at the Federal Partners in Bullying Prevention summit today, and Twitter wasted no time in slamming her message.

Inquisitr reported that Trump spoke at the Health Resources and Service Administration event as part of her First Lady platform Be Best. In her speech, she urged appropriate education for today’s youth on how to responsibly use social media — an education that some critics would like to see her husband, President Donald Trump receive.

Twitter wasted no time in pointing out the irony of the wife of the man who tweeted, “When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!” President Trump’s tweet came last week in response to details that former aide and reality TV show contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman shared during her book tour for Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.

Shortly after the details of her speech hit headlines, the tweets slamming Melania Trump rolled in.

A user with the name of JRheling tweeted, “First Lady Melania Trump speaking out against cyberbullying is like Colonel Sanders’ wife speaking out against fried chicken.”

First Lady Melania Trump speaking out against cyberbullying is like Colonel Sanders' wife speaking out against fried chicken. — JRehling (@JRehling) August 20, 2018

Users who responded to his proclamation actually said they believed that the First Lady used her platform, which includes a focus on well-being, fighting opioid abuse, and positivity on social media, to throw shade at President Trump.

First Lady Melania Trump is married to the biggest cyberbully on the internet. So Be Best! everyone excluding Donald J. Trump. — RiotGrl✨ (@ErinLea7) August 20, 2018

Expressing a sentiment that many Twitter users felt, user RiotGrl tweeted, “First Lady Melania Trump is married to the biggest cyberbully on the internet. So Be Best! everyone excluding Donald J. Trump.”

Melania Trump speaking about cyber-bullying reminds me of when Eva Braun gave speeches decrying anti-semitism. — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) August 20, 2018

Continuing with the bashing trend Frank Conniff wrote, “Melania Trump speaking about cyber-bullying reminds me of when Eva Braun gave speeches decrying anti-semitism.”

Very proud of First Lady Melania Trump giving a speech on cyber bullying. Anyone who uses social media to bully someone or insult someone is a low IQ loser who really should just disappear and go away. Believe me. — Donald J. Trump (@realdonalbtrump) August 20, 2018

Meanwhile, President Trump tweeted positive support for his wife writing, “Very proud of First Lady Melania Trump giving a speech on cyber bullying. Anyone who uses social media to bully someone or insult someone is a low IQ loser who really should just disappear and go away. Believe me.”

In response, one Twitter user replied, “She is referring to YOU #45.”

Certainly, many people felt the First Lady’s message ironic given the way her husband tends to behave on social media. Plus, there’s a lot of speculation around Trump’s true feelings about being married to the POTUS, and some people dissect her every move as it might relate to a possible silent raging against him. While she’s absolutely never said anything at all like that, certain things like her odd choice with the “don’t care” jacket, her refusal to hold his hand in public, and other public actions including her stance on cyberbullying seem to add up to… something.

At very least, Trump’s speech today gave Twitter plenty of material to snark over especially with President Trump’s tweeted response. The question is, though, are these comments actually cyberbullying towards the First Lady? Perhaps they’re merely a commentary on her husband’s actions as POTUS. It depends on the way they’re viewed.