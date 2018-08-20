Gigi Hadid Graces The Cover Of ‘CR Fashion Book’ And Describes Experience As UNICEF Ambassador

Gigi Hadid is using her platform to give back to those in need.

Over the past few days, the supermodel has been sharing photos from her trip to Jamtoli Refugee Camp, Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh. Last week, the Inquisitr shared that the 23-year-old took to Instagram a few times to post a series of photos taken at the refugee camp in Bangladesh. Hadid is currently there working on humanitarian projects in developing countries and she first opened up about her new gig to Vogue this past June.

And earlier today, the Victoria’s Secret model shared a photo of herself on the cover of CR Fashion Book as well as her story about spreading awareness for UNICEF along with her friend, Halima Aden, the newest UNICEF Ambassador who was formerly a Somali refugee.

The image on Hadid’s Instagram page shows herself and Halima standing together holding hands. Hadid is wearing a long-sleeved black shirt with writing on it as well as an oversized khaki jacket. In true Gigi form, the supermodel wears her long blonde locks down and wears minimal makeup.

Halima, on the other hand, looks just as beautiful in a red patterned houndstooth button-up jacket and a black headscarf. In the caption of the image, Hadid explains to her followers that since her father and his family came to the United States as refugees, it is important for her to raise awareness and “change the lives of children all over the world.”

Hadid also points out a link in her Instagram bio, directing followers to donate to children who are affected by both conflict and natural disasters around the world. So far, Hadid’s photo has already earned her a ton of attention with over 325,000 likes in addition to 1,600 comments in just a few minutes of posting.

Of course, many fans commented on the image to let Gigi know that they will be donating to the cause that is near and dear to her heart while countless other fans applauded her for using her celebrity status to do some good in the world.

“Such a inspiration. Dont stop! The world needs this. LOVE.”

“Thank you for being so inspirational,” one more chimed in.

In the September issue of CR Fashion Book, both Hadid and Aden share how personal their work with UNICEF is, considering the fact that they both come from families of refugees.

“My dad [L.A. real estate developer Mohamed Hadid] was a Syrian refugee. He was born in Nazareth, Palestine, and the week that his family was kicked out of their home, they moved to Syria. I think he was also about one week old. It’s crazy to think about what our families did for us,” Hadid told the publication.

Aden also shares her story of how she escaped Somalia and came to America, thanks in part to the work that has been done by UNICEF.

“I was six and I can still remember that UNICEF sign and every single missionary who came to the camp. I forget names, but can never forget how they made me feel,” Aden shares of her experience. “I honestly thought money grew on trees and that we would move into a big house. That’s what you see on TV. We moved to St. Louis and it wasn’t easy. The area that we lived in was very crime-filled. The school didn’t have an ESL program, so every day I went to school and learned nothing.”

The full interviews can be read in the September CR Fashion Book.