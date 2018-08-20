Jenelle Evans Claims Her Mother And Husband David Are Getting Along, But Twitter Doesn’t Believe Her

Is Barbara Evans suddenly Team David?

Jenelle Evans is telling fans that her mother, Barbara Evans, has finally come around in regard to her controversial husband, David Eason.

Days ago on Twitter, the Teen Mom 2 star, whose husband was fired from the series months ago due to a slew of homophobic tweets, said that Barbara and David were finally getting along after years of being at odds.

“Guess who gets along now? Babs and David,” she declared.

“She noticed he’s very ‘handy’ and appreciates that,” Jenelle explained. “So far so good!”

Although some were excited to hear about the progress supposedly made between Barbara and David, others doubted what Jenelle was saying was true and suggested that Barbara will never befriend her husband due to the drama that’s recently taken place between them.

“And that was filmed months ago,” Jenelle insisted.

During recent episodes of Teen Mom 2, Barbara has not only made it clear that she is not a fan of David, but has also been seen telling reunion host Dr. Drew Pinsky that she feared for her daughter’s safety. As many will recall, David was accused of being controlling of his wife and abusive to her 4-year-old son Kaiser in recent months.

Although Jenelle has insisted that her husband isn’t abusive, she has made it clear that she will never take a public stand against his sometimes aggressive behavior on Twitter.

Earlier this summer, it was reported that Jenelle Evans was at a standstill with producers as they attempted to sign her on for the upcoming ninth season of Teen Mom 2. During the final episode of Season 8, Jenelle threatened to quit the show because of her husband’s firing and suggested she had been receiving offers from other outlets who wanted her to appear on her own show.

While it was looking like there was a possibility that Teen Mom 2 would go on without Jenelle just weeks ago, she has since agreed to take part in Season 9, even though producers would not agree to allow her husband to return to filming.

“Since there is a lot of stuff that is off-limits to film, either at Jenelle’s request or because it has to do with David and MTV won’t film him, the producers had to come up with new subjects to include in Jenelle’s story,” a source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup last week.

“They are going to be revisiting with Jace’s father Andrew [Lewis] this season.”

Teen Mom 2 returns next Monday night, August 27, at 9 p.m. on MTV.