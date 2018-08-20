Jennifer Lopez Wears Leggings With Her Face On Them While Showing Off Her Abs

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her face on her legs.

Jennifer Lopez revealed her amazing abs while preparing for her big performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 21, when she’ll also receive the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

The singer and actress took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse at the rehearsals with her dancers, showing off her toned middle in a sports bra and leggings – which had several images of her face on them.

The star first shared a snap of herself throwing her head back and laughing in a sweet photo, wearing a navy sports bra and stylish leggings as her impressive abs poked through her activewear.

She then uploaded another photo in the same post with her collection of dancers which showed her colorful leggings in full, showing off the design that featured a number of her past single and album artworks on them, including the single cover for her Spanish language single “El Anillo” and the cover of her 2001 album J.Lo.

The leggings also featured the words “Amor, Amor, Amor,” the title of JLo’s 2017 single.

Lopez revealed in the caption that her seemingly custom leggings were from Niyama Sol, who has shown off several other leggings featuring the singer via Instagram. Niyamasol.com also features white leggings inspired by Jennifer’s 2002 album, This Is Me… Then.

“Every month through 2018 we will release a new design starting with the VANGUARD legging and matching top!!,” Jennifer wrote online of the team up in the photo’s caption.

But while fans may have been looking at her leggings, there’s no doubting that Jennifer’s amazing abs were also capturing her followers’ attention in the new photos she shared, as her impossibly toned middle was on full display.

Jennifer’s trainer David Kirsch previously revealed the secret to JLo’s amazing abs in an interview with Health Magazine, revealing that the superstar does side-plank oblique crunches to get her toned middle in such great shape.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

“It’s perfect for when you need to focus on shaping and toning not only the obliques but the entire core,” he said of the move.

Speaking to Us Weekly for the magazine’s “Best Bodies” issue back in 2015, Lopez admitted that she actually thinks she looks better now than she did when she first started her career thanks to her fierce dedication to health and fitness.

“I see pictures of myself in my twenties and go ‘Oh, I look better now!’ I embrace who I am,” Jennifer shared, adding, “I feel sexy, I feel youthful, I feel pretty sometimes.”

JLo confessed that she’s also pretty strict when it comes to working out, rarely skipping an exercise stint.

“Very rarely will I skip my workout,” she said when it comes to keeping active.

“Sometimes, I work too late the night before and I’m like, ‘Ugh, I can’t do this.’ But I tell myself, ‘Just do it. It’s only an hour,'” Lopez continued. “It’s just talking yourself off the ledge of being a lazy bum.”