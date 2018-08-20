John Oliver Mocks Rudy Giuliani, Says Trump Is Going To ‘Wind Up Behind Bars’ On ‘Last Week Tonight’

During Sunday’s latest episode of Last Week Tonight, host John Oliver expressed his disbelief toward the recent comments President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani made on NBC’s Meet the Press over the weekend. According to The Daily Beast, Oliver mocked Giuliani’s wordplay and claimed that President Trump is going to “wind up behind bars.”

Referring to Giuliani as a “one-man legal improv troupe,” Oliver claimed the former New York City Mayor’s appearance on the show was just another way to come up “with a rationale for his boss’s refusal” to sit down for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller.

While conversing with Chuck Todd on Meet the Press Sunday morning about not wanting the president to testify before Mueller because he is nervous that Trump might perjure himself, Giuliani boldly declared, “Truth isn’t truth.”

Giuliani’s comments came just after Todd claimed that the president’s attorney shouldn’t have to worry about Trump accidentally perjuring himself if he’s telling Mueller the truth because “truth is truth.”

“Truth isn’t truth?” Todd asked. “Mr. Mayor, do you realize, what…I think this is going to become a bad meme.”

“No, no, no…Don’t do this to me,” Giuliani replied.

Incredulous, Oliver went on to mock the president’s attorney, saying, “Don’t do this to you? You just said ‘truth isn’t truth!’ That’s not acceptable from a president’s lawyer.”

“It’s barely acceptable from a sophomore philosophy major who just tried molly for the first time,” he joked. “Truth isn’t truth, man—and also, toes are just feet-fingers. I feel warm.”

“And look, in fairness to Giuliani, the Ken Bone of 9/11,” Oliver continued, “that was not the dumbest thing he said in that interview.”

“Because,” he explained, “just watch Giuliani, the president’s lawyer whose job is to potentially dismiss damning evidence of the Trump Tower meeting, basically do the exact opposite.”

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

In his Sunday morning interview with Todd, Giuliani went on to admit that the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya “was originally for the purpose of getting information about Clinton.”

When Todd claimed that such a meeting was proof of attempted collusion, Giuliani vehemently denied the accusation.

“What is Giuliani doing, and why does the White House keep letting him go on TV? Because at this rate,” Oliver noted, “Trump is going to wind up behind bars with Giuliani visiting him and saying, ‘Don’t worry, Donald: Prison isn’t prison.'”