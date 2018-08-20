Lana Del Rey Will Perform At Israel’s Meteor Festival Despite BDS Criticism

'Young and Beautiful' singer asserts that performing in a country is not a political statement.

Singer Lana Del Rey will perform at Israel’s Meteor Festival despite criticism from the BDS movement and other musicians. The “Young and Beautiful” songstress recently defended her decision.

According to a Variety report, Del Rey remains committed to her scheduled performance to headline the festival in Israel on Friday, September 7. Recently, she took to Twitter to defend her choice. The “In My Feelings” singer tweeted, “I believe music is universal and should be used to bring us together. … Performing in Tel Aviv is not a political statement or a commitment to the politics there just like singing here in California doesn’t mean my views are in alignment w my current government’s opinions or sometimes inhuman actions.” She intends to perform “with a loving energy with a thematic emphasis on peace.”

The singer reiterated that her performance does not mean that she supports the views of the Israeli government in any way. She hopes to help bring a message of universal peace to the embattled region.

The BDS movement, which calls for “boycott, divestment and sanctions” against Isreal, often criticizes any artist who chooses to perform in the country. They use social media to stir up controversy and share their displeasure of the musicians.

Although Del Rey said that she can see each side of the long conflict in the region especially considering recent unrest in the United States, she explained, “I’m not in any way likening the gravity of certain travesties that have occurred in Israel to the current hardships we’re facing here.”

According to a Rolling Stone report, The Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel tweeted in response to Del Rey’s announcement. They said, “We urge you to reconsider. We doubt that you would have played in apartheid South Africa; likewise, artists refuse to play in apartheid Israel. Please respect our nonviolent picket line, and cancel your Meteor performance.”

In the past, the group urged singers like Lorde to cancel their performances, and it worked. However, superstar band Radiohead continued with its event there despite the group’s picket line.

Del Rey is the headliner at the Meteor Festival, which will take place at Kibbutz Lehavot Habashan. The musical event is scheduled to last from September 5 through 8, and it includes at least 50 acts. International artists like ASAP Ferg, Ariel Pink, Flying Lotus, Pusha T, Kamasi Washington, Of Montreal, and Rhye will perform. Additionally, the event includes local artists like Balkan Beat Box, Geva Alon, Hadag Nahash, and Noga Erez.

Concert promotion company Naranjah owner Eran Arielli spearheaded the event, which is expected to have at least 15,000 attendees.