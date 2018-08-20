Hilaria Baldwin Shares Cute Photo Of Daughter Carmen’s Birthday Party

Hilaria's giving a glimpse at how she and husband Alec Baldwin celebrated their daughter's fifth birthday.

Hilaria Baldwin is sharing adorable new photos from her daughter’s fifth birthday party on social media. The star, who has four children with husband Alec Baldwin, shared some sweet new photos of the family celebrating together on her Instagram page on August 20 as their daughter Carmen prepared to celebrate her fifth birthday.

The star first shared a very sweet family photo with her husband and children as they gathered together at Carmen’s birthday party over the weekend.

“Celebrating Carmen, just a few days away from her 5th bday,” Baldwin captioned the photo, adding a yellow heart emoji to her post.

The snap showed herself and Alec cuddling their kids, including Carmen, 3-year-old Rafael, 1-year-old Leonardo, and 3-month-old Romeo.

The star then revealed that Carmen’s big birthday part appeared to have a mermaid theme as she shared a solo snap of her daughter on the social media site as she posed by her cake.

The Instagram photo showed the soon-to-be 5-year-old wearing a floral two-piece as she looked at the camera while standing by a two-tier birthday cake with a mermaid design on it. The table also appeared to be mermaid themed, featuring a fishing net design, starfish, and Carmen’s name spelled out on a metallic card cut out to look like mermaid tails.

Hilaria then captioned the sweet photo of the almost birthday girl with a mermaid emoji.

The sweet family photos shared online by the Spanish actress on August 20 come after the star’s been showing off her incredible body on social media mere weeks after giving birth to her and husband Alec’s 3-month-old son.

As Inquisitr previously shared, the mom of four showed off her workout routine while wearing a bikini just last week.

But when she’s not working out, Baldwin is gushing over her family.

Speaking to Beach Magazine while pregnant with her now 3-month-old son, Hilaria confessed that she never imagined having four children with her former 30 Rock star husband.

“I never thought I would have so many, but we like them all, so we keep on having more,” she said of her kids before adding that “the connection that they have is really beautiful to experience.”

Baldwin also opened up to the magazine about the stresses of being a mom of four, admitting that she has moments when she has to remind herself that the stresses of childhood won’t last forever and they’ll soon all be adults.

“When the kids are having a meltdown, when I’m having a sleepless night, when I have to pee a million times – when I’m having any of the annoying things, I say, ‘Okay, this is now; it’s not going to be forever,’ and that keeps me calm,” Hilaria explained.