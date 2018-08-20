Ben Affleck & Shauna Sexton Feed Rumor Mill, Their Appetites With Fast Food Run, Per An ‘E!’ Report

Ben Affleck’s new relationship with Shauna Sexton is heating up as the two were seen happily grabbing some fast food through a drive-thru in Los Angeles just days after the actor broke up with longtime girlfriend Lindsay Shookus.

Affleck and Sexton were spotted grabbing a bite to eat at a Jack in the Box in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday.

The 46-year-old actor and 22-year-old Playboy model have been spending lots of time together in the short time they have been romantically linked. Sexton is originally from Virginia and was named Miss May 2018.

E! Entertainment reported just a few days ago, the duo was photographed heading to dinner at the hot California restaurant Nobu.

A source told People Magazine that Affleck and Sexton’s outing “looked like maybe a first date” and that “she looked very cute, and he seemed interested.”

“They weren’t affectionate but seemed to have a fun dinner,” the source says. “He ordered for them and took care of the check. They chatted across from each other,” continued the source.

Over the weekend, fans noticed Lindsay Shookus deleted her Instagram account on the heels of the couple’s alleged split.

A source told E! News the actor “feels it is over with Lindsay.”

Eric Jamison / Ap Images

Affleck and Saturday Night Live producer Shookus were last photographed together enjoying a trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico, in July. The actor just celebrated his 46th birthday with his family. Noticeably absent from his birthday festivities was Shookus. It was not known if Sexton was at the party.

“Ben is doing well,” a friend close to the actor revealed to People Magazine. “He is in a good place mentally and has worked really hard to get here.”

The Justice League star continues to engage in treatment for his alcohol addiction, according to the pal.

“He continues to focus on himself and the health of his relationships,” continued the source. “He attends meetings, many meetings, and he also does meditation and yoga. While he still has his moments — and let’s be honest everyone struggles — he continues to work hard on himself.”

Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner for 10 years. The two separated in 2015, but have yet to finalize their divorce.

The couple is parents to three children: Samuel, Violet, and Seraphina.

Ben Affleck’s next role will be that of a producer on the following projects. He will executive produce the television series City on a Hill, due out in 2019, as well as work the projects The Batman, Witness for the Prosecution, and the television movie Thirst, according to IMDB.