Kylie Jenner Looks Stunning In Red Dress With Blonde Hair During NYC Night Out

Kylie Jenner looked stunning as she stepped out in a red mini dress with her new blonde hair in New York City on Sunday night.

According to an August 20 report by The Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner was spotted out and about having dinner with friends at Carbone in NYC on Sunday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star donned a sexy red dress for the occasion, which showed off all of her post-baby curves.

Jenner also wore black heels and carried a gorgeous crystal-encrusted bodega bag by designer Alexander Wang. Kylie completed the look by wearing dangling earrings and styling her new blonde hair in long, loose waves.

Kylie Jenner has been sporting blonde hair ever since her 21st birthday bash earlier this month. The makeup mogul debuted her new blonde look as she stepped out in pink to celebrate her milestone birthday with all of her friends and family members for a huge bash at Delilah nightclub in L.A.

Before hitting the town in NYC, Kylie took a few moments to post a photo of herself in her red dress to Instagram, as well as a video via Snapchat, where she showed off her look, as well as the New York skyline from a balcony in the city.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, recently opened up about her friendship with the reality TV star, and how it has gotten better since Jenner welcomed her daughter, Stormi Webster, with boyfriend Travis Scott earlier this year.

“I think it just has gotten better. It is a part of life and the process of growing up. I think it has been really great with her around now. Stormi is so sweet and so beautiful. I love hanging out with her all day. She is just amazing. I’m obsessed,” Woods told E! Online of Kylie’s life as a mother and her love for little Stormi.

Meanwhile, Jordyn Woods also announced that she and Kylie Jenner were collaborating on a new makeup line and that fans should be able to get their hands on it sometime in September, adding that Kylie was the person who got her into wearing makeup.