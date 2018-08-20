‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Preview: Tia Booth In Tears Over Colton’s Connection With Jacqueline

Two sneak peek videos show how fast things can change in ‘Paradise.’

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for this week’s Bachelor in Paradise.

This summer’s Bachelor in Paradise has been a rollercoaster of emotions already, and the upcoming episode of the ABC dating show will be no exception.

ABC News posted a sneak peek video of this week’s drama in Mexico, which shows a new arrival has her sights set on Colton Underwood, Becca Kufrin’s ex who also dated her Bachelor bestie, Tia Booth.

In the sneak peek, Tia breaks down in tears as newcomer Jacqueline, a contestant from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, zeroes in on Colton—with a date card in hand. Tia watches as Colton and Jacqueline get to know one another and apparently it’s too much for her to take.

“I can’t do it. I’ve just been overwhelmed every day. There’s a lot of things going on around me that are out of my control. Jacqueline could take Colton on a date tonight… I wish I could just grab his face and say, ‘Choose me, please choose me.'”

Tia goes on to say she went on to Bachelor in Paradise “to find something real,” but admitted, “At this point, I don’t know exactly what that is or exactly what it’s going to be.”

The clip ends with Jacqueline asking Colton to go on a date with her. But lest you think he rides off into the sunset with Jacqueline, a subsequent preview video shows that he decides to hash things out with Tia once again. Yep, it appears Colton turns down Jacqueline’s date card.

In a second video, which you can see below, Colton admits that he still has feelings for Tia, whom he briefly dated before joining Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. Colton says Tia still possesses a lot of things that he likes.

Upon his arrival in Paradise, Colton used his first date card on Tia, taking her on a romantic yachting trip, but she became frustrated with his indecisiveness about their relationship so she went on to date Chris Randone. Tia also passed over Colton when it was time to give out roses— the only reason he is still on the show is because Bibiana Julian decided to save him—but she later found out Chris was playing her when he formed a connection with Krystal Nielson. Trouble in Paradise indeed.

At this point, Bachelor in Paradise fans are completely confused over Colton and Tia’s back and forth relationship, but it’s clear their drama is far from over.

You can see Colton Underwood as he tells Tia they need to talk in the Bachelor in Paradise preview video below.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.