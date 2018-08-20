Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s Kids ‘Confused And Upset’ Over Parent’s Viscous Divorce Battle

'Radar Online' reported that the children are caught in the crossfire of bad blood between the former couple.

According to a new report by Radar Online, the six children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are “confused and upset” over their parent’s vicious divorce battle.

The kids are allegedly “suffering terribly” and a source revealed to Radar that “fears are growing for their ongoing welfare.”

“This has been going on for such a long time now,” an insider told Radar. “No amount of money or help from nannies can take away from how heartbreaking it is to see their parents at war like this.”

The ongoing divorce proceedings between Pitt and Jolie has been going on for about two years. The couple officially announced their split in 2016. Both sides have been allegedly arguing over money and custody issues regarding the children.

The most recent allegations from Jolie’s camp come after the Maleficent actress reportedly accused Pitt of not paying enough in child support. The couple share custody of children Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10.

“They’re confused and upset that things have turned out like this,” the insider noted to Radar. “What’s worse is they can’t talk about their frustrations to either parent because they’re both so closed-minded and firm in their stances.”

Radar also noted that the children are also being shuttled around the globe, furthering their instability. Pitt allegedly wants to keep the kids stateside; Jolie would rather reportedly raise the children in Europe.

“If Angie had her way they’d stay in Europe indefinitely but the kids are American and they miss their dad,” the insider admitted. “They also find it terribly hard being away from their LA homes and support systems,” Radar noted.

Hollywood Life reported that Jolie has had primary custody of their six children since the split and all of Pitt’s visits have been limited with a court-ordered monitor present at all times.

The former couple has an upcoming Aug. 21 hearing before a judge where the couple’s current custody arrangements could be altered in Pitt’s favor, according to Hollywood Life.

Pitt acknowledged in a May 2017 GQ interview that he was drinking too much toward the end of his marriage, and after the split became sober and sought therapy.

He stated in the interview of himself, Jolie, and the kids moving forward as a family, “There’s understanding the future, there’s understanding the immediate moment and why we’re at this point, and then it brings up a lot of issues from the past that we haven’t talked about. So our focus is that everyone comes out stronger and better people—there is no other outcome.”