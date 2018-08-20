‘The Bachelor’s’ Lauren Burnham ‘Gets In The Spirit’ With Bridal Shower Ahead Of January Wedding

Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. are tying the know in just a few months.

Lauren Burnham will be marrying former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. in just a few short months. They have been busy with preparations for their upcoming wedding, while also traveling and just enjoying their time together. The bride-to-be also enjoyed celebrating this new chapter in her life with a fun bridal shower over the weekend. She shared some photos and videos as part of her recent Instagram story.

Burnham spent the day on Saturday celebrating her upcoming nuptials with a few of her girlfriends. However, it was not all females as Arie didn’t stray far from his soulmate. The 26-year-old Bachelor contestant was at her home in Virginia Beach where the bridal shower was held, according to E! News. Her mom, Pamela, was included as well. She helped to set things up for her daughter as they all let loose at the celebration.

Lauren wore a couple of tight-fitting white dresses to her party. One was a lovely lacy number called Linda Lace midi that she was seen in with the girls. The other one that she posed in with her mother by her side is called True Love midi. They both showed off her slender legs.

Of course, a bridal shower just wouldn’t be complete without plenty of goodies. Burnham revealed the sweet cookies that were specially made for the occasion. She wrote, “Getting in the spirit,” meaning that this bridal shower is bringing on wedding fever. The cookies were in various wedding shapes with their names written in gold frosting. Others had their wedding date of January 12, 2019, written on them. There were also doughnuts and other sweet treats for the guests to enjoy.

A dance floor was set up underneath a tent at the shower where Arie practiced his moves. He had a dance partner as seen on Instagram, but it wasn’t his wife-to-be. He busted a move with Lauren’s grammy. The pair was seen in the video dancing together and it looked like she was having a blast with her future grandson-in-law. She may have even outlasted the reality star on the dance floor.

The Bachelor couple had a rough start to their relationship. Arie had originally chosen Becca Kufrin as his final pick on the ABC reality show, but then he changed his mind. The whole uncomfortable breakup was televised for all to see as Arie spilled to his then-fiancée that he still had strong feelings for runner-up, Lauren Burnham. They are now planning their January wedding and Becca Kufrin went on to become The Bachelorette and is currently engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen.

Arie and Lauren are planning to be wed in Hawaii. As of right now, their nuptials will not happen on live TV. They had recently bought a house together in Arizona and are living their happily-ever-after.