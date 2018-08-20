MTV VMA’s, The Latest News, Rumors About ‘Unpredictable’ Awards Show

The MTV Video Music Awards will likely continue its tradition of being one of the most unpredictable live shows of the awards season as music trendsetters and icons will be handed their moonmen during the show’s 33rd annual fete.

Here is the latest news and rumors regarding the production as of presstime.

Cardi B Will Not Be Performing

CNN reported that Cardi B will open the evening and leads in the Moonman race with ten nominations. But according to TMZ, the rapper will not be performing, likely upsetting fans who have been looking for some live music from the Invasion of Privacy rapper, who dropped her album in March.

Cardi B, who became a mother to baby Kulture with husband Offset this past summer will either do a monologue or partake in some sort of skit instead sources close to the production revealed to CNN.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z trail closely behind Cardi B with eight nominations, followed by Childish Gambino with seven.

Jenny From The Block Honored As One Of The Best In Music

Look for Jennifer Lopez to take to the stage for the first time since 2001 after she is honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Previous winners include Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Madonna, and Pink, reported CNN.

Lopez is also nominated in two VMA categories for her single “Dinero.”

The Performances

Scheduled performers include Ariana Grande, who will perform her latest single “God Is a Woman.” Shawn Mendes will sing “In My Blood”, Panic! At the Disco will do “High Hopes” and Logic with Ryan Tedder will sing “One Day.”

Travis Scott will also be making his first solo VMA performance with songs from his newly released album Astroworld.

Nicki Minaj will perform, but not from Radio City. She will instead appear from a remote New York location.

A Tribute To Aretha Franklin

There is also a rumored tribute being planned to honor the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Grande, who honored Franklin during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, is rumored to be the lead forerunner to honor the late R&B legend.

The Demi Lovato Dilemma

The VMA‘s may also address the recent overdose and ongoing recovery of Demi Lovato.

As of August 17, Us Weekly reported that the show’s producers were “going back and forth” over whether or not to address her issues.

“It’s so important,” show producer Bruce Gilmer told Us of Lovato’s substance abuse issues. “We have toggled back and forth with this big platform. Sometimes, the thought is, ‘Let’s use this for a greater good.’ But sometimes, we get feedback that people want to come in and escape the world for a minute.”

There’s no host, but some of the announced presenters include Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, and Blake Lively.

The show will air live at 9 pm EST/6 pm PST on MTV.