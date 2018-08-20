Carrie Underwood Reveals How Her 3-Year-Old Son Reacted To Her Pregnancy

Carrie reveals how she told her son that God put his baby brother or sister in her tummy.

Carrie Underwood is revealing how she explained her second pregnancy to her 3-year-old son Isaiah and the hilarious thing he did to her tummy after she first showed off her growing middle in a bikini. Per PopCulture.com, the country star opened up about telling her baby boy that he’s about to become a big brother in a new interview with CMT’s Cody Alan where she admitted that her son was a little confused about how the baby got into her tummy.

“He’s kind of been around us talking about it, but I just wanted to be careful not to confuse him,” Carrie explained of Isaiah’s reaction to the big news that he will soon become a big brother, admitting that he “doesn’t really believe” that his little brother or sister is inside her right now.

“I was like, ‘There’s a baby in there,’ and he was just super sweet about it,” Carrie said during her CMT interview, but admitted that her young son “was a little confused, not really knowing how that got there.”

But while the 3-year-old wasn’t really sure about his mom’s baby bump, the “Cry Pretty” singer opened up about how she tried to explain the process of her pregnancy, her second with former NHL player Mike Fisher.

“I just told him ‘God put it there,’ and we accepted that answer,” she said of how she explained it to her son, before adding that “he’s just gonna be a good big brother. He’s a good little guy.”

@ opry ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 10, 2018 at 8:41pm PDT

Underwood then revealed that she thought she was going to have a sweet moment with her little boy when showing off her baby bump in a bikini, only for what could’ve been a very special memory turn into something a little different.

“I started getting more full in the mid-section. I was in a swimsuit ’cause we were hanging out with some friends at the lake,” Underwood recalled.

“He was just sitting there looking at my belly, and he starts squishing it with his hands. And I’m like ‘Oh, this is awesome,'” she continued – before admitting that things instead took a different turn than she was expecting.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

“I thought he was about to go in and kiss [my tummy]. I thought it was about to be the sweetest moment. Somehow he knows. I’m like ‘My kid’s a genius!’ and then he literally goes in and like blows on my belly.”

“All of the sudden [he’s] back to being three,” she then joked of Isaiah’s reaction to seeing her expanding baby bump.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Carrie first gave fans a glimpse at her baby bump mere days after confirming her second pregnancy to the world. The star debuted her growing middle in a dress during an appearance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

As for whether or not she and Mike will be welcoming a baby girl or a baby boy into the world, Underwood admitted to Tennessean last week that she doesn’t yet know the gender of her second baby. Carrie was reacting to speculation that she’s expecting a baby girl after wearing a pink jacket in the video announcing her pregnancy to the world.

Carrie confirmed that she and her husband are expecting their second child together earlier this month, announcing the news in a video posed across her social media accounts while also confirming that she’ll be heading out on a huge tour in 2019, the “Cry Pretty 360 Tour” in support of her new album, Cry Pretty.

In addition to her new album and tour, Underwood will soon be returning as the face of NBC’s Sunday Night Football coverage as Inquisitr recently shared new snaps of the star on set filming for the new opening segment earlier this year.